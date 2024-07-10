3 Rivers Capital LLC Promotes Michael Zhong to Partner

Mr. Zhong's Elevation From Managing Director To Partner Follows A Decade Of Service To The Private Equity Firm

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / 3 Rivers Capital LLC ("3RC") has promoted Michael Zhong to the position of Partner, joining Managing Partner Rob Carskadden and Partner Dale Buckwalter in the leadership circle of the Pittsburgh-based private equity firm.

Mr. Zhong joined 3 Rivers Capital in 2015 as an Associate before being named Vice President in 2017 and Director in 2021. He was promoted to Managing Director in 2023, where he became responsible for business development and deal sourcing, deal execution, capital relationships, and portfolio management. Headquartered in the 3 Rivers Capital Dallas-Fort Worth offices, Mr. Zhong will continue to serve in his lead transaction role as Partner.

During his tenure with 3 Rivers Capital, Mr. Zhong helped lead the firm's ongoing investments into service sectors including healthcare, industrial services and niche manufacturing. Portfolio acquisitions completed under Mr. Zhong's leadership include Amazing Care Home Health Services, AGS Automotive Solutions and the Blue Chip Group, where he also serves on its Board of Directors.

Mr. Zhong began his career in finance with Discover Financial Services where he was involved in strategic business transformation within the company's consumer banking and lending operations. Mr. Zhong earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with a minor in Business from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He also earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at Carnegie Mellon University-Tepper School of Business.

"Throughout his nearly decade with 3 Rivers Capital, Michael has played an instrumental role in partnering with family and entrepreneur-owned growth businesses and has helped our portfolio companies achieve continued growth. Michael's contributions to 3 Rivers Capital are numerous and varied, always exhibiting strong business acumen and leadership skills. We are extremely proud to announce Michael's promotion to Partner and look forward to the many contributions he will be making to the firm in his new role," said Mr. Carskadden.

"I am grateful that Rob Carskadden and Dale Buckwalter offered me a chance to join the 3RC team in 2015. Since then, it has been a privilege to work with our team at 3RC, as well as the amazing people at our portfolio companies. I am energized each day thinking about the different ways to grow our portfolio companies and drive investor returns and look forward to continuing doing so with our outstanding team," said Mr. Zhong.

About 3 Rivers Capital:

3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $3-10M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. For more information on 3 Rivers Capital please visit 3 Rivers Capital.

