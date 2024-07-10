Teufen, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - PrivateUpgrades, led by CEO Guido Graf, has expanded its portfolio to include a range of five-star luxury hotels, enhancing its offerings to meet the increasing demand for high-quality travel experiences. This exclusive travel club, based in Switzerland, provides personalized travel services that make each journey unique and memorable.

PrivateUpgrades

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/215739_39f40118d42afa34_001full.jpg

With this latest expansion, PrivateUpgrades now offers its members access to an even broader selection of luxury hotels worldwide. New additions to the portfolio include renowned establishments in top destinations such as New York, Paris, Bali, and Tokyo. This growth enables members to explore some of the world's most sought-after locations while enjoying exclusive benefits.

The expanded portfolio includes:

The Plaza, New York: Known for its historic charm and unparalleled service, The Plaza offers members a luxurious stay in the heart of Manhattan.

Known for its historic charm and unparalleled service, The Plaza offers members a luxurious stay in the heart of Manhattan. Le Meurice, Paris: This palace hotel, located in the heart of Paris, combines 18th-century opulence with contemporary comfort, providing an exceptional Parisian experience.

This palace hotel, located in the heart of Paris, combines 18th-century opulence with contemporary comfort, providing an exceptional Parisian experience. Amandari, Bali: Set in the cultural heart of Bali, Amandari offers a serene retreat with stunning views and top-notch amenities.

Set in the cultural heart of Bali, Amandari offers a serene retreat with stunning views and top-notch amenities. The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo: Offering breathtaking views of Tokyo's skyline, The Ritz-Carlton provides a blend of modern luxury and traditional Japanese hospitality.

PrivateUpgrades continues to focus on providing benefits, such as complimentary room upgrades, flexible check-in and check-out times, reliable Wi-Fi, and hotel credits. These enhancements are designed to ensure a seamless and luxurious travel experience for all members.

The user-friendly PrivateUpgrades platform allows members to easily browse detailed hotel descriptions, stunning photos, and reviews. The 24/7 customer service and support team ensures that members receive personalized assistance throughout their travel journey.

PrivateUpgrades is dedicated to redefining luxury travel by continuously expanding its services and enhancing the benefits offered to members. CEO Guido Graf is committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence and innovation in the travel industry.

For more information about PrivateUpgrades and to explore the newly expanded portfolio of luxury hotels, visit https://www.privateupgrades.com.

Contact Information:

Guido Graf

PrivateUpgrades

Email: info@privateupgrades.com

Phone: +41712771659

Website: https://privateupgrades.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215739

SOURCE: Media Feature