Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Unser Top-Performer im Goldsektor! Weitere Gewinne in Sicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882177 | ISIN: US00130H1059 | Ticker-Symbol: AES
Tradegate
10.07.24
19:31 Uhr
16,490 Euro
+0,136
+0,83 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
AES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,55216,56620:59
16,55216,56620:59
ACCESSWIRE
10.07.2024 20:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Associated Environmental Systems: AES Leads Industry with Increased Number of UL 61010-1 Certified Test Chambers

ACTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Associated Environmental Systems is pleased to announce an expansion in our offerings of more environmental test chamber models meeting the UL 61010-1 certification. As of April 30th, AES gained UL status for our SC temperature-only chamber series, SCH temperature with humidity test chamber series, and FD and HD series 10 and 13 cu ft models.

The UL 61010-1 certification covers safety standards for all AES benchtops, small floor models, temperature and temperature humidity chambers under 13 cu. Ft. The UL certification covers safety standards for electrical equipment intended for measurement, control, and laboratory use. This includes equipment that tests, measures, indicates, or records electrical or physical quantities electromagnetically, as well as electrical industrial process-control equipment and electrical laboratory equipment. For larger chambers, primarily hardwired test chambers, a UL 508A certification ensures the electric panel is configured to the high standards UL and ANSI are known for.

AES is proud to lead the industry with the largest number of certified chambers meeting UL 61010-1 standards. With the recent addition of 16 chamber models with UL-61010 status, we now offer a total of 45 chambers that meet this certification. This industry-leading position is a testament to our dedication to providing you with the best equipment for your needs. Certified by TUV Rheinland, available on SD, BHD, SC, SCH, LH, HD, and FD series chambers under 13 cu ft, is a result of a thorough investigation process that includes strict safety requirements enforced by regular factory inspections and updates. This process ensures that our equipment meets the highest safety standards.

Pictured: SC-512-SAFE (Left) and FD-508 (Right)

Since 1959, AES has been a trusted name in designing, manufacturing, and supporting standard and custom test chambers and battery testing solutions. Our entire catalog of test chambers simulates hot and cold temperature extremes, humidity conditions, salt spray environments and is optimized for safe battery testing. Over the years, AES has built a very large and loyal customer base spanning the fields of automotive, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and many other industries worldwide. This wide customer base is a testament to our ability to meet the most demanding requirements and our commitment to customer satisfaction, helping them make their products stronger, safer, faster, and longer-lasting.

CONTACT:

Spokesperson: Associated Environmental Systems
Website: https://www.associatedenvironmentalsystems.com/
Email: Sales@associatedenvironmentalsystems

SOURCE: Associated Environmental Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.