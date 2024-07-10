Associated Environmental Systems: AES Leads Industry with Increased Number of UL 61010-1 Certified Test Chambers

Associated Environmental Systems is pleased to announce an expansion in our offerings of more environmental test chamber models meeting the UL 61010-1 certification . As of April 30th, AES gained UL status for our SC temperature-only chamber series, SCH temperature with humidity test chamber series, and FD and HD series 10 and 13 cu ft models.

The UL 61010-1 certification covers safety standards for all AES benchtops, small floor models, temperature and temperature humidity chambers under 13 cu. Ft. The UL certification covers safety standards for electrical equipment intended for measurement, control, and laboratory use. This includes equipment that tests, measures, indicates, or records electrical or physical quantities electromagnetically, as well as electrical industrial process-control equipment and electrical laboratory equipment. For larger chambers, primarily hardwired test chambers, a UL 508A certification ensures the electric panel is configured to the high standards UL and ANSI are known for.

AES is proud to lead the industry with the largest number of certified chambers meeting UL 61010-1 standards. With the recent addition of 16 chamber models with UL-61010 status, we now offer a total of 45 chambers that meet this certification. This industry-leading position is a testament to our dedication to providing you with the best equipment for your needs. Certified by TUV Rheinland, available on SD, BHD, SC, SCH, LH, HD, and FD series chambers under 13 cu ft, is a result of a thorough investigation process that includes strict safety requirements enforced by regular factory inspections and updates. This process ensures that our equipment meets the highest safety standards.

Pictured: SC-512-SAFE (Left) and FD-508 (Right)

Since 1959, AES has been a trusted name in designing, manufacturing, and supporting standard and custom test chambers and battery testing solutions. Our entire catalog of test chambers simulates hot and cold temperature extremes, humidity conditions, salt spray environments and is optimized for safe battery testing. Over the years, AES has built a very large and loyal customer base spanning the fields of automotive, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and many other industries worldwide. This wide customer base is a testament to our ability to meet the most demanding requirements and our commitment to customer satisfaction, helping them make their products stronger, safer, faster, and longer-lasting.

CONTACT:

Spokesperson: Associated Environmental Systems

Website: https://www.associatedenvironmentalsystems.com/

Email: Sales@associatedenvironmentalsystems

SOURCE: Associated Environmental Systems

View the original press release on accesswire.com