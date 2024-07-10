AVIA Vascular Enables Vascular Preservation With Innovative Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / AVIA Vascular, a pioneering force in the healthcare technology industry, is proud to announce its strategic positioning as a leader in vessel preserving technologies within the vascular access space. With the successful adoption of its current product, The ALLY device, AVIA Vascular is revolutionizing phlebotomy and significantly enhancing the patient and provider experience.

The ALLY device is setting a new standard in blood collection by removing the needle from the procedure. Its innovative design and functionality can dramatically improve the patient experience by reducing discomfort, minimizing harms, and preventing the need for excess venipunctures. Providers are equally benefiting from the device's safety and ease of use, which can streamline the process and reduce the occurrence of repeat attempts and needlestick injuries.

Building on the success of The ALLY device, AVIA Vascular is thrilled to introduce its newest patented product, The Stiletto®. This cutting-edge device supports AVIA Vascular's efforts to reduce the use of needles in healthcare, preventing clinical harms and economic implications associated with needlesticks. The Stiletto is designed with unique technology intended to prevent premature catheter failure, making it an indispensable tool for healthcare providers and a game-changer for patient care.

"Our commitment to innovation and excellence in vascular preservation is unwavering," said Kevin Cook, CEO of AVIA Health. "The introduction of The Stiletto underscores our dedication to improving healthcare outcomes by providing the best tools for both patients and providers. We believe this new device will cement our position as an industry leader and set a new benchmark for quality and performance in vascular care."

With growing demand for more efficient and effective vascular access solutions, AVIA Vascular remains at the forefront with a focus on vascular preservation. The company's devotion to research, development, and customer satisfaction ensures that it delivers products that meet the highest standards of care. "We are committed to ensuring that the relationship with patients and providers is a positive one," says Cook.

For more information about AVIA Health, The ALLY device, and The Stiletto, please visit www.avia-vascular.com.

About AVIA Vascular

AVIA Vascular is dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative solutions in the vascular access space. Our mission is to enhance patient care and provider efficiency with progressive technology and exceptional product design. With a commitment to quality and excellence, AVIA Vascular is transforming vascular care.

Contact Information

Kainoa Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

kainoa.clark@netwasatch.com

801-473-2119

SOURCE: AVIA Vascular

View the original press release on newswire.com.