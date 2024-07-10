Applied Science, Inc.: Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Chooses the HemoFlow 500 and HemoVue Cloud Service to Upgrade Its Whole Blood Collection Operations

GRASS VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / Applied Science (ASI), the worldwide leader in whole blood collection products and services, today announced that Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) has purchased ASI's next-generation device, the HemoFlow 500, and HemoVue, its recently introduced cloud-based service that works with HemoFlow devices to provide real-time operational data and analytics that significantly improve blood collection and related processes.

Established in 1995, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the exclusive provider of blood and blood products to over 40 hospitals in a 41-county area comprising Southwest Missouri, Northwest Arkansas, and Southeast Kansas, as well as the United States military, as part of a national effort to sustain our troops. A longstanding HemoFlow customer, CBCO is upgrading its fleet with 100 state-of-the-art HemoFlow 500xs devices, taking advantage of HemoFlow's advanced software features for remote configuration and real-time monitoring.

"Applied Science is a long-time trusted partner, and the next-generation HemoFlow 500 is the obvious choice for CBCO," said Anthony Roberts, Executive Director of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. "Applied Science has always provided CBCO with superb service and support, so extending our relationship is the natural next step. Additionally, the organization sees high value in the new software platform HemoVue and its ability to perform remote configurations and real-time staff/site monitoring."

The 500 Series devices, weighing in at a mere 3.5 lbs., are the lightest in the industry. With a battery life that supports up to 230 draws per charge, these devices outperform any other blood mixer and scale device on the market. Their advanced features, including a large touch-screen display, integrated barcode scanner, onboard collection record storage, and wireless connectivity, streamline the donation process. This not only maximizes collection efficiency but also provides a paperless, automated whole-blood collection system. The system removes the friction of manual data entry, optimizes each donation, eliminates process errors, reduces waste, enhances profitability, and allows phlebotomists to focus on caring for donors, making a significant impact on the donation process.

"Our market-leading customer base has come to expect quality, reliability, and innovation from Applied Science's HemoFlow products and how they help improve efficiency, reduce errors, and better manage inventory and donations, among their many other benefits," said Jonathan Morgan, President and CEO of Applied Science. "Our business is all about harnessing the power of healthcare workflow automation and data to make the delivery of care easier, smarter, more efficient, and frictionless for providers of this vital, life-saving service."

About Applied Science

Applied Science provides workflow automation and data integration platforms for transfusion medicine and chronic care management. Through its HemoFlow brand, Applied Science is the industry-leading provider of solutions for customers all over the world, from the American Red Cross to the UK's National Health Service. By extending its expertise throughout underserved healthcare communities, the Company is empowering health systems to manage outcomes remotely and efficiently for their patients with chronic conditions. Through advanced devices, services, informatics, and data tools that automate healthcare workflow processes, Applied Science's customers capture healthcare data that enable actionable intelligence. For more information, please visit applied-science.com.

