Acquisition of INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) and (F)AMPYRA (fampridine) expands specialty neurology portfolio

Lays groundwork for Parkinson's disease franchise and anchor in multiple sclerosis therapy

Plans include growth of U.S. workforce by more than 50%

Merz Therapeutics announces today the successful acquisition of INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) and (F)AMPYRA (fampridine), and related assets from Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. AMPYRA (dalfampridine) is Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved in the U.S. and commercialized as FAMPYRA in the European Union and other territories throughout the world. This transaction was conducted through a court-structured 363 sale under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The completion of this deal, valued at USD 185 million in cash, bolsters Merz Therapeutics' market position by enhancing offerings for people living with Parkinson's disease and expanding into the multiple sclerosis (MS) space.

"The addition of INBRIJA and (F)AMPYRA to the treatment portfolio underlines Merz Therapeutics' global Pivot for Growth strategy to both evolve the current portfolio and achieve critical scale and global reach," said Stefan König, CEO of Merz Therapeutics. "Merz Therapeutics is well poised to build on what we have accomplished in the specialty neurology space, strengthening our market position in Parkinson's disease and expanding into the MS segment. This deal demonstrates Merz Therapeutics' interest and ability to acquire assets that will deliver greater, sustainable outcomes for more people living with neurological disorders."

INBRIJA and (F)AMPYRA are projected to immediately add topline revenue which will enhance Merz Therapeutics' ability to accelerate clinical development of its existing and new assets. Its U.S. business is forecasted to contribute more than 75% of INBRIJA's and (F)AMPYRA's total global revenues over the next 10 years. Additionally, the company expects the U.S. workforce to increase by more than 50%.

INBRIJA is a significant advancement for people living with Parkinson's disease as it provides an on-demand, inhalable form of levodopa, offering an effective way to manage "OFF" episodes. This method of delivery, achievable through the innovative and proprietary technology platform, ARCUS, is especially valuable for people who need rapid relief from their symptoms, which cannot be achieved reliably through oral intake.

(F)AMPYRA is the first medication approved for improving walking in patients with MS, demonstrated by an improved walking ability.

"Expanding the portfolio with INBRIJA, including plans for worldwide product roll-out, and (F)AMPYRA allows Merz Therapeutics the opportunity to leverage its experience in the specialty neurology space to serve even more patients living with neurological disorders and support the physicians who treat them," said Stefan Albrecht, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer. "Because these treatments complement the company's product portfolio and distribution system, we are well positioned to support patients who depend on these products seamlessly."

About INBRIJA

INBRIJA is an inhaled prescription levodopa medicine used to treat the return of Parkinson's symptoms (known as "OFF" episodes) in people with Parkinson's disease who are treated with carbidopa/levodopa medicines. It does not replace the regular carbidopa/levodopa medicines. INBRIJA is not to be used by people with Parkinson's disease who take or have taken a nonselective monoamine oxidase inhibitor, such as phenelzine or tranylcypromine, within the last 2 weeks. The most common side effects of INBRIJA are cough, upper respiratory tract infection, nausea and change in the color of saliva or spit.

About FAMPYRA

FAMPYRA is a prolonged-release (sustained release) tablet formulation of the drug fampridine (4-aminopyridine, 4-AP or dalfampridine). FAMPYRA is indicated in the European Union for the improvement of walking in adult patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) with walking disability (EDSS 4-7). In clinical trials, the highest incidence of adverse reactions identified with FAMPYRA given at the recommended dose was urinary tract infection. Other adverse drug reactions identified were mainly divided between neurological disorders such as insomnia, balance disorder, dizziness, paraesthesia and headache, and gastrointestinal disorders including nausea, dyspepsia and constipation. In post-marketing experience, there have been reports of seizure. Please see FAMPYRA EPAR for more information.

About AMPYRA

AMPYRA is an extended-release tablet formulation of dalfampridine (4-aminopyridine, 4-AP or fampridine). AMPYRA is a potassium channel blocker approved as a treatment to help improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS). This was demonstrated by an increase in walking speed. The most common side effects for AMPYRA in MS patients were urinary tract infection; trouble sleeping; dizziness; headache; nausea; weakness; back pain; problems with balance; multiple sclerosis relapse; burning, tingling, or itching of your skin; irritation in your nose and throat; constipation; indigestion; and pain in your throat. Please see the AMPYRA Patient Medication Guide for more information.

About Merz Therapeutics

Merz Therapeutics is dedicated to improving the lives of patients around the world. With its relentless research, development and culture of innovation, Merz Therapeutics strives to serve unmet patient needs and realize better outcomes. Merz Therapeutics seeks to address the unique needs of people who suffer from movement disorders, neurological conditions, liver disease and other health conditions that severely impact patients' quality of life.

Merz Therapeutics is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany and is represented in more than 90 countries, with a North America affiliate based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Merz Therapeutics GmbH is part of the Merz Group, a privately held, family-owned company that has dedicated 115 years to developing innovations that serve unmet patient and customer needs.

