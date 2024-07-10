Edge Server Market Size to Grow USD 18990 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 30.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Server Market is Segmented by Type (Blade, Rack, HCI), by Application (Industrial Servers, Commercial Servers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The global Edge Server Market was valued at USD 2873.1 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 18990 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 30.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Edge Server Market:

Because of the growing need for real-time applications and low-latency data processing, the edge server market is expanding significantly. Closer to the end users, edge servers enable better performance and faster data handling for activities like IoT device management, autonomous driving, and infrastructure for smart cities. The development of 5G technology, the rising use of AI and machine learning at the edge, and the expanding need for effective data management solutions are the main factors driving this market expansion. In order to guarantee uninterrupted data processing capabilities, lower latency, and improve operational efficiency, businesses are substantially investing in edge computing infrastructure; as a result, the edge server market is an essential part of the contemporary digital ecosystem.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE EDGE SERVER MARKET:

The market for edge servers is expanding thanks in large part to rack servers, especially for industrial use cases. Their dependability, scalability, and strong performance make them perfect for meeting the rigorous demands of industrial settings. Large volumes of data produced by industrial IoT devices and sensors may be effectively managed by rack servers, enabling real-time analytics and decision-making. Their capacity to meet demanding storage and high-performance computing requirements under challenging circumstances guarantees continuous operations and increased efficiency. Rack servers are essential for streamlining industrial processes by lowering latency and enabling localized data processing. This has led to a notable increase in the edge server industry.

Blade edge servers' small size, high density, and energy efficiency are propelling the edge server market's expansion. These servers are especially useful in spaces where there are limitations on space since they have a modular design that makes maintenance and scalability simple. Densely packing blade servers into a single chassis maximizes processing capability while reducing energy usage and physical footprint. Because of their capacity to handle a wide range of workloads and applications, they are perfect for edge computing scenarios where high performance and fast deployment are crucial. Blade edge servers are a popular option for companies wishing to expand their edge computing capabilities because to their efficiency and flexibility, which is driving market growth.

The market for edge servers is expanding due to the fact that commercial edge servers are fulfilling the different demands of companies in different industries. These servers are appropriate for a variety of business applications because they provide a good mix of performance, affordability, and ease of setup. Commercial edge servers facilitate localized data processing, which speeds up response times and improves user experiences in a variety of industries, including banking, retail, healthcare, and education. Particularly with the expanding usage of IoT and digital services, their scalability and agility enable organizations to better manage data flow and enhance their operations. Commercial edge servers are becoming increasingly popular due to their adaptability and usefulness, which is greatly propelling the edge server market's growth.

The increasing need for low-latency applications is one of the main factors propelling the edge server market's expansion. Near-instantaneous data processing is becoming critical due to the growth of real-time applications including financial trading platforms, online gaming, and driverless cars. Because of the physical distance that data must travel, traditional centralized data centers frequently increase delay. Faster reaction times are made possible by edge servers, which are situated closer to the data source and greatly minimize latency. This low-latency feature is essential for applications that need to process and receive data instantly, which helps explain why edge servers are becoming more and more popular in a variety of sectors.

The market for edge servers is mostly driven by cost effectiveness. Infrastructural and maintenance costs for traditional centralized data centers are high. Conversely, edge servers provide a more affordable option by eliminating the requirement for large-scale data transmission and central processing. Reduced bandwidth expenses and a reduced need for costly data center expansions are two benefits of localized data processing. Moreover, enterprises may extend their infrastructure in accordance with demand by deploying edge servers progressively. Because of their affordability and scalability, edge servers are a desirable choice for businesses trying to maximize their IT spending.

EDGE SERVER MARKET SHARE:

Because of its robust technological infrastructure, early adoption of 5G and IoT, and concentration of large tech businesses heavily invested in edge computing solutions, North America has the highest market share.

Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly as a result of growing industrial automation, government programs supporting digital transformation, and a thriving IoT market. Although China is a major participant in this, developing nations like South Korea and India are also expanding rapidly.

Key Companies:

Dell Inc

HPE

Lenovo

Cisco

Nokia

Huawei

GIGABYTE Technology

Fujitsu Limited

ADLink

Atos

Advantech

Sugon

Inspur

OnLogic

Trusme

