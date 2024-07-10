TCL Electronics Unveils Latest QD-Mini LED TV and Smart Home Appliances in South Africa

Where innovation meets everyday living.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2024 / TCL Electronics, the world's Top 2 TV brand and Top 1 98-inch TV brand, has unveiled the revolutionary 115" X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV in South Africa. The launch event, hosted at the Leonardo Hotel in Johannesburg, gathered industry leaders, media representatives, influencers, and personalities for an evening filled with excitement and anticipation. This includes remarkable picture quality showcased in its 2024 QD-Mini LED TVs, as well as an enticing array of upgraded domestic appliances and air conditioners designed to enhance lifestyles with improved health and convenience.

The highlight of the event was the introduction of TCL's 115" X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, promising a cinematic experience in the comfort of consumers' homes. Featuring a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and over 20,000 local dimming zones, this TV ensures precise lighting and stunning contrast, delivering crisp visuals on a large scale. Equipped with QLED PRO and a 144 Hz VRR, along with an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system, it offers exceptional image quality and immersive audio in an ultra-slim design.

Reflecting on the launch, Mr. Mike Chen, General Manager of TCL South Africa, stated, "We are proud to introduce the 115" X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV to South Africa. TCL has made significant technological advancements, reshaping home entertainment. This TV provides an unparalleled viewing experience, meeting the growing demand for large home displays and bringing the immersive sensation of premium cinema directly to households. Our latest XL Collection TVs, including the impressive 115" X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, underscore our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and premium entertainment experiences in the South African market."

TCL also unveiled its latest home appliance offerings, including the TCL FreshIN Series Air Conditioners and state-of-the-art washing machines, aimed at enhancing lifestyles with improved health and convenience.

Unveiling the Future with the C855 Premium QD-Mini LED TV, Redefining Visual Excellence with cutting-edge QD-Mini LED Technology.

Boasting unparalleled advancements, the TCL C855 stands as the pinnacle of today's market offerings. With dynamic HDR performance peaking at 3500 nits, it delivers striking contrasts from the brightest whites to the deepest blacks. Immerse yourself in vivid, true-to-life colours through our QLED PRO technology, while the Low Reflection feature guarantees virtually glare-free viewing. Audiophiles will revel in the ONKYO 2.2.2 Hi-Fi audio system, ensuring premium home theatre sound quality directly from your TV. Enhanced by the AiPQ PRO Processor and a 144Hz high refresh rate with VRR, this model guarantees smooth, crisp visuals for both cinematic experiences and gaming adventures. Prepare for an unparalleled audio-visual journey with the TCL C855. Available in various sizes of 50"/65"/75"/ 85" and 98"

Experience cinema-grade entertainment right in the comfort of your own home with the TCL C755 QD-Mini LED TV.

Introducing the TCL C755 QD-Mini LED TV: This model is equipped with the top-of-the-line 1344-zone QD-Mini LED technology, ensuring stunning HDR performance with peak brightness levels reaching 1600 nits. Its precise QLED colours faithfully reproduce the full spectrum visible to the human eye, promising captivating visuals and intricate colour details. Enhancing your audio experience, the TV is equipped with the integrated ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi sound system, transforming your space into a dynamic home theatre. Paired with the AiPQ Processor, it delivers exceptionally smooth and clear imagery, elevating your viewing experience to new heights. For gamers and movie enthusiasts alike, the VRR 144Hz technology ensures a genuinely high refresh rate, guaranteeing seamless motion and immersive entertainment. Prepare to be enthralled by the TCL C755. Available in a range of sizes from 55"/65"/75"/ 85" and 98".

An immersive cinematic experience that will captivate any audience only with the TCL C655 PRO.

A quantum leap in home entertainment with the TCL C655 PRO: With cutting-edge Quantum Dot technology, this TV delivers picture-perfect clarity like never before. Using advanced Local Dimming across hundreds of zones, it precisely controls backlighting, unveiling every detail in stunning clarity. Plus, with QLED PRO, the picture quality is elevated to new heights, offering vibrant colours and true-to-life imagery. QLED PRO employs an upgraded version of the Quantum Crystal Quaternary PRO, surpassing conventional binary quantum dot materials. Paired with the top-of-the-line ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi sound system, bringing the cinema to your home.

Elevated Home Solutions for Enhanced Living

TCL is excited to announce a significant smart upgrade, transforming its smart Google TV into Smart Google Home. This upgrade will include the integration of Google AC, enabling users to control their air conditioning units using their TCL TV voice control. This advancement promises unmatched convenience and seamless integration, providing a truly smart home experience. TCL is also proud to introduce its latest range of air conditioners utilizing R32 gas. With advanced features, including smart controls and high cooling efficiency, these units ensure a comfortable and eco-friendly indoor environment. By choosing TCL's R32 gas air conditioners, consumers can enjoy both enhanced comfort and peace of mind, knowing they are contributing to a greener planet. The latest range of TCL washing machines features the advance Direct Drive Inverter mode technology. This state-of-the-art innovation delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, providing a superior washing experience. The sleek and modern design, combined with user-friendly interfaces, makes these washing machines a perfect addition to any home.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

