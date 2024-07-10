Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Digital Ventures (digi) proudly announces that after leading the pre-seed investment round, (digi) is now opening a seed round to outside investors to raise capital for rapid expansion of American Gun Owners (AGO) nationwide. AGO's platform is a revolutionary site and app for first-time firearm owners. AGO simplifies firearm ownership with expert guidance, exclusive discounts, and comprehensive support in one platform.

AGO's offerings to its already +950k social media following includes highly curated firearm selections, discounted annual subscriptions for ammunition and range access, self-defense insurance, and essential accessories. With a focus on providing the best prices and a seamless experience, AGO is set to become the premier resource for new firearm owners.

Stay tuned for the official launch date and more updates from American Gun Owners. For more information, visit AGO's website and watch AGO's teaser - Watch Now .

Social Media:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/digital-ventures-digi

X: x.com/DigiVC

TikTok: tiktok.com/@americangunowners

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216112

SOURCE: Digital Ventures