Port of Hueneme: Spectacular 4th Annual Hueneme Beach "Show And Shine Car Show" Fundraiser Spotlights Cars And Community To Support Local Police Explorers Program

The 4th annual Hueneme Beach "Show and Shine Car Show," held on June 10, 2024, was a special event that brought together car enthusiasts from the Central Coast to enjoy an afternoon of live music and a stunning array of more than 100 classic, modern, lowrider, and exotic cars. This free showcase of unique vehicles served to benefit the Port Hueneme Police Explorers who organized and hosted this daylong event.

"The Port Hueneme Police Explorers Program thrives on community spirit and support as we continue to teach future leaders in Law Enforcement and other professions," said Frank Montelongo of the Port Hueneme Police Department. "On behalf of the Port Hueneme Police Explorers we would like to thank every single car club, solo rider, car enthusiast and community member alike, who continue to support our program and the Hueneme Beach Car Show where all proceeds go back to our non-profit organization. Next year will be our 5th year anniversary and we look forward to putting on another great event for our community."

Port Hueneme Police Explorers receiving CBF Check.

The City of Port Hueneme and the Port of Hueneme support the Police Explorers program, which provides high school-aged youth with firsthand experience in law enforcement careers and helps them establish essential skills and values such as character development, physical fitness, good citizenship, and patriotism. City of Port Hueneme Mayor Misty Perez and President of the Oxnard Harbor District Celina Zacarias had the honor of presenting a donation check for $5,000 from the joint port/city Community Benefit Fund to the Port Hueneme Police Explorers Program.

"The Hueneme Beach Car Show is much more than a showcase of polished cars and chrome; it's a celebration of community and is a testament to the power of shared passions," said Celina Zacarias, President of the Oxnard Harbor District, which owns the Port of Hueneme. "As the President of the Oxnard Harbor Commissioners for the Port of Hueneme, I am proud to see the Port's commitment to fostering connections that extend beyond our docks and into the heart of our city. This event inspires our youth to pursue their dreams with the same vigor and dedication that car enthusiasts put into preserving these beautiful machines."

This annual event was a tremendous success, bringing the community together for a day of fun, admiration for automotive excellence, and support for a worthy cause. The City of Port Hueneme and the Port of Hueneme look forward to continuing this tradition and supporting the Police Explorers program in the years to come.

(Left to Right) Celina Zacarias, President of the Oxnard Harbor District and Misty Perez, Mayor of the City of Port Hueneme.

"The Hueneme Beach Car Show is so important to our community for many reasons. It provides an opportunity for our community to come together but it also supports our Police Explorer's Program which helps our youth develop into future leaders in our community," said Misty Perez, Mayor of the City of Port Hueneme.

About the Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. Ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.8 billion in economic activity and creating 24,997 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $236 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first Port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit.

To learn more about the Community Benefit Fund visit: https://www.portofhueneme.org/cbf.

About the City of Port Hueneme

The City of Port Hueneme (pronounced "Why-nee-mee") is a unique community along Ventura County's Gold Coast just south of the City of Oxnard and Channel Islands Harbor. Port Hueneme is unique because of its rich history, culture, and traditions, dating back to the Chumash Indians who made their home here for centuries and because of its long-established, close relationship with the Port, U.S. Navy's Port Hueneme and Point Mugu naval facilities. For more information visit: https://www.ci.port-hueneme.ca.us/

