Best Rated Charlotte Plastic Surgeons for 2024 Research Report Released by Doctor Marketing, MD

The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD recognizes the Top 10 Rated Plastic Surgery Practices in Charlotte, North Carolina based on analysis of over 5,000+ online patient reviews given to 95 medical practices.

Charlotte has some of the best plastic surgeons in the Southeast. The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD has identified which Charlotte cosmetic practices made the list for the first quarter of 2024. After analyzing data from over 95 medical practices and 5,911 online Google Reviews, the Top 10 Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery Clinics in Charlotte stand out for their patient satisfaction rating and number of online reviews. The Top 10 account for 2,826 Google Reviews and 47.8% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for Charlotte plastic surgeons. With an average of over 282.6 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. Charlotte patients share their positive cosmetic experiences from the thousands of reviews. For those consumers who want top cosmetic enhancements in the Charlotte metropolitan area, these 10 practices represent the best of the best for Charlotte residents ( Charlotteans ) to choose from.

Charlotte's Top 10 Plastic Surgeons , the best-rated in Charlotte, North Carolina. There were eighteen plastic surgeons from the Top 10 Plastic Surgery Practices in Charlotte for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 11/30/23. Image Credit: Respective Charlotte Plastic Surgeons. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"Our marketing agency has gathered comprehensive Google Review data from 95 plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgery practices in Charlotte, NC. The Top Rated Best Plastic Surgery Clinics in Charlotte are made up of 18 of the best Charlotte plastic surgeons that received a combined 2,826 patient reviews. Doctor Marketing, MD gives recognition to those Charlotte area medical practices and doctors for their achievements in generating the highest number of patient reviews and ratings based on patient satisfaction and quality of care," said Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Doctor Marketing, MD, one of the best marketing companies for plastic surgery digital marketing and plastic surgeon marketing , and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Top 10 Ranked Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices in Charlotte, North Carolina

Here are the top ten:

H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery: 443 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Bill Kortesis

- Dr. Gaurav Bharti

- Dr. Brett Baker

- Dr. Richard Kao

- Dr. Shawna Kleban

- Dr. Rick Rosen

Providence Plastic Surgery & Skin Center: 398 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Andrew Gear

Capizzi, MD Cosmetic Surgery & Med Spa: 388 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Peter Capizzi

- Dr. Brian May

Aesthetic Surgery of Charlotte: 288 Reviews / 5 Rating

- Dr. Adam Augenstein

Carolina Facial Plastics: 269 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Jonathan Kulbersh

Graper Harper Cosmetic Surgery: 248 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Robert Graper

- Dr. Garrett Harper

Bespoke Plastic Surgery: 247 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Broc Pratt

Premier Plastic Surgery Center: 198 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Victor Ferrari

Carolinas Skin Center: 180 Reviews / 4.6 Rating

- Dr. David Nowicky

Criswell & Criswell: 167 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. Bryan Criswell

- Dr. Kara Criswell

Review Growth Index (RGI) Best Plastic Surgeons in Charlotte, North Carolina for Q1 of 2024

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Review data was compiled through November 30th, 2023 to determine the top best rankings for Charlotte, North Carolina (NC). Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

100 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Charlotte, North Carolina were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Charlotte.

95 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

5,911 total online Google Reviews for all Charlotte plastic surgeons as of 11/30/23.

62 practices (62%) had at least 1 online review.

38 practices (38%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.81 stars.

59.11 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Statistics Exclusively for the Top 10 Charlotte Practices:

2,826 total reviews for the Top 10 combined.

This was 47.8% of all reviews combined.

282.6 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the Top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.6 to 5 stars, with the average being 4.85 stars.

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

Prior curated lists of plastic surgeon reviews include the Top 10:

Best Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX

Best Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY

Best Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL

Best Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ

Best Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX

Best Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX

Best Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL

Best Plastic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX

About Doctor Marketing, MD

Doctor Marketing, MD is a top healthcare digital marketing firm , specializing in digital marketing for medical doctors , content creation, content distribution, and strategy. The firm works with Top Doctors and Surgeons, Healthcare Companies, Medical Professionals, Private Practices, Medical Groups and Clinics, Hospitals, Executives, and Leaders in the Healthcare Industry and specialty Medical sectors.

Doctor Marketing, MD has built a world-class content writing team of award-winning writers, SEOs, copywriters, wordsmiths, and ghostwriters. They've perfected a proprietary content assembly line process, and further specialize in large-scale content production through well-crafted blog posts, articles, and medical content pieces that attract new patients.

Doctor Marketing, MD Helps Medical Professionals and Healthcare Providers Attract New Patients and Increase Patient Acquisition: Better, Faster and with Less Effort.

Need to Hire an SEO Manager For Strategic Marketing Guidance For Your Doctor's Office, Healthcare, Medical, Clinic, Medspa, Plastic or Cosmetic Surgical Practice?

CONTACT:

Doctor Marketing, MD

Anna Goldstein

Director of Media Relations

877-463-9777 ext. 3

anna.goldstein@doctormarketingmd.com

https://DoctorMarketingMD.com/

Connect with Doctor Marketing, MD on Social Media:

Linkedin, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube

Schedule a Deep-Dive Marketing Analysis for Your Medical Practice, Visit:

https://DoctorMarketingMD.com/contact/

SOURCE: Doctor Marketing, MD (DRMMD)

View the original press release on accesswire.com