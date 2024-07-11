Global Hearing Technology Leaders Celebrate Next Step in Innovation at CI2024

Global hearing implant leader MED-EL and leading hearing innovator in technology Starkey announced today a collaboration that will enable an all-new Bluetooth listening experience for people with a MED-EL cochlear implant (CI) and Starkey products. The announcement was made at CI2024, the 17th International Conference on Cochlear Implants and Other Implantable Technologies, in Vancouver.

The collaboration marks the beginning of an enhanced Bluetooth experience between MED-EL CIs and Starkey hearing aids. This allows users to take advantage of all streaming technology that Bluetooth offers.

"Last year, from the podium at my first ACIA meeting since joining MED-EL, I promised MED-EL would ask our customers more questions and listen to the answers. By announcing this exciting collaboration with Starkey today, we expect to co-develop solutions to enhance your MED-EL patient's binaural hearing experience. Just like you asked," said John Sparacio, President and CEO, MED-EL USA.

"Today marks the beginning of two global technology leaders coming together to help more people hear their very best. Partnering with MED-EL continues Starkey's vision to always push the edge of what's possible," said Brandon Sawalich, President and CEO of Starkey.

The new technology will expand Bluetooth connectivity solutions for people using bimodal hearing technology.

About Starkey

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Owned by Bill Austin since 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey has more than 5,000 employees, operates 29 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

About MED-EL

MED-EL Medical Electronics, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, is driven by a mission to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication and quality of life. The Austrian-based, privately owned business was co-founded by industry pioneers Ingeborg and Erwin Hochmair, whose ground-breaking research led to the development of the world's first micro-electronic multi-channel cochlear implant (CI), which was successfully implanted in 1977 and was the basis for what is known as the modern CI today. This laid the foundation for the successful growth of the company in 1990, when they hired their first employees. To date, MED-EL has more than 2,700 employees from around 80 nations and 30 locations worldwide.

The company offers the widest range of implantable and non-implantable solutions to treat all types of hearing loss, enabling people in 136 countries enjoy the gift of hearing with the help of a MED-EL device. MED-EL's hearing solutions include cochlear and middle ear implant systems, a combined electric acoustic stimulation hearing implant system, as well as surgical and non-surgical bone conduction devices. www.medel.com

