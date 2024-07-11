IMOU Fest Kicks Off this July: Get Massive Discounts on the Top Security Cameras

Upgrade your home security this summer with IMOU's exclusive offers during IMOU Fest.

WARSAW, Poland, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMOU, a leading smart IoT company, today announced the IMOU Fest sales event running throughout July. This summer, customers can enjoy massive discounts on IMOU's latest security camera lineup, including affordable, indoor, and premium outdoor models.

Enjoy IMOU Fest - Get up to 32% off in retail stores.

Throughout the entire month of July, you can purchase discounted IMOU security products directly from retailers including Eltrox, Media Expert, Komputronik, and Allegro, with savings of up to 32% off on selected models.

IMOU Dual Series Cameras

Dual lens security cameras are a significant advancement in surveillance, using two lenses for multiple perspectives. IMOU's Ranger Dual and Cruiser Dual ensure comprehensive coverage and security for your home.

Both cameras feature PT and fixed lenses with IMOU Sense AI algorithms, providing advanced people and vehicle recognition, as well as distinguishing between people and pets. The intelligent following function ensures accurate monitoring.

Ranger Dual offers complete indoor security control, while Cruiser Dual secures the outside of your property. Cruiser Dual is IP66-rated, handling stormy and dusty conditions with ease. Additional features include smart color vision, alarm scheduling, and personalized alarm tones, making IMOU cameras the ultimate choice for customized home security.

Don't miss the chance to upgrade your home security system with the Dual-Lens series, now up to 21% off on the Ranger Dual 10MP and up to 11% off on the Cruiser Dual 8MP at key offline retailers.

Ranger Dual 10MP

Key retailers deals: Originally €68.00, now only €54.00 (21% off)

Key retailers deals: Originally €68.00, now only €54.00 (21% off) Cruiser Dual 8MP

Key retailers deals: Originally €89.00, now only €79.00 (11% off)

Key retailers deals: Originally €89.00, now only €79.00 (11% off) Ranger Dual 6MP

Key retailers deals: Originally €43.00, now only €39.90 (7% off)

IMOU Battery-powered Wireless Cameras

IMOU wireless security cameras are perfect for outdoor security where no power outlet is available. Cell Go can be placed anywhere, anytime. Small, 100% wireless, and portable, it can also be used indoors in areas such as children's playrooms or garages. The Cell PT Kit is designed for long-term outdoor monitoring with a 15,000mAh battery lasting up to 280 days on a single charge. It also supports a solar panel for continuous power and features pan & tilt functionality for complete property coverage.

Indoor and Outdoor Security with Ranger 2 and Cruiser 2C

Want 360-degree protection with IMOU? This summer don't miss the chance to upgrade your security system with Ranger 2 and Cruiser 2C. The combination of the two provides you with the ideal security solution.

Ranger 2 is perfect for indoor monitoring, keeping an eye on children or pets all day long. It offers 4MP QHD live monitoring with smart tracking to always focus on the target, human detection, and two-way talk for seamless communication.

Cruiser 2C is designed for outdoor monitoring, safeguarding your yard, garage, and other outdoor areas. It features 5MP live monitoring with four night vision modes, human and vehicle detection, and active deterrence with a built-in spotlight and a 110dB security siren, ensuring clear visibility and comprehensive security in any weather condition. Cruiser 2C 5MP also supports a self-developed algorithm (IMOU SENSE), which makes human and vehicle detection more accurate.

Cruiser 2C 5MP

Key retailers deals: Originally €59.00, now only €49.99 (17% off)

This summer, IMOU offers significant savings on its popular security cameras lineup during the IMOU Fest. For a limited time, customers can save up to 32% on selected models at key retailers including Eltrox, Media Expert, Komputronik, and Allegro.

About IMOU

IMOU, a leading smart IoT provider, is committed to creating an easier, smarter, and more secure lifestyle for users and their families through advanced technology and smart products. IMOU's 4 major product systems - Security, Robots, Lights, and Link - leverage AI and cloud technology to provide diversified solutions tailored to different usage scenarios. IMOU has expanded to over 100 countries, with more than 30 million users worldwide enjoying the safety and convenience of their solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458160/IMOU.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/imou-fest-kicks-off-this-july-get-massive-discounts-on-the-top-security-cameras-302194268.html