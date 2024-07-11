TOKYO, July 10, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced today that "Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co. Ltd." (JAIEC), jointly funded by the Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies (SJAC) and MHI, starts its operations from 10th July 2024.JAIEC aims to develop and strengthen the aircraft industry as a whole with the aim of strengthening the supply chain of the Japanese aircraft industry as it supports the international joint development of a new generations of fighter jets. The new company will contribute to the enhancement of the Japanese aircraft industry.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Address: 2-3, Marunouchi 3-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8332, JapanTelephone: 81-3-6275-6200URL: http://www.mhi.com/Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.