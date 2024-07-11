The deployment of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Canada is picking up the pace, with the announcement of a 705 MWh battery storage system delivery to Nova Scotia by Canadian Solar's e-Storage and various other projects in provinces across the country. However, this surge cannot come quickly enough says Energy Storage Canada. From ESS News Canadian Solar's e-Storage has secured a contract from Nova Scotia Power to develop the first grid-scale battery energy storage projects across three locations in Nova Scotia, Canada. The projects, totaling 150 MW / 705 MWh DC and located in Bridgewater, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...