Chatham Financial, a global leader in financial risk management advisory and technology, has established its newest office in Amsterdam. Chatham's new European hub was granted all relevant regulatory licenses as an investment firm to help companies maximize value and mitigate risks in capital and financial markets.

Adding to the firm's expanding global footprint, the new location complements the opening of Chatham's New York City office earlier this year. With plans underway to expand its London office by the end of 2024, Chatham's clients can anticipate enhanced accessibility and proactive service from their team of advisors.

"Our focus on elevating client experience and our commitment to independent capital markets solutions requires us to fortify our global coverage and enhance our regulatory status," said Jackie Bowie, Managing Partner and Head of EMEA. "We will mark this pivotal milestone in our growth trajectory with the appointment of Michel Post at the helm of our Amsterdam office." A seasoned leader known for his dedication to client success and based in the Netherlands for much of his 25-year career, Post brings a wealth of expertise to his role.

"As one of the European Union's financial centers with a highly skilled workforce, Amsterdam is the perfect choice for Chatham's continental hub," said Michel Post, Managing Director for Chatham's European business. "We're seeing more and more large private funds and multinational corporations choosing to list on European stock exchanges and establishing a new presence in the European Union. These companies can turn to Chatham for world-class expertise in optimizing capital market outcomes."

Chatham's new office will also serve as a strategic gateway to Northern Europe's rich talent pool. As a hub of innovation and technology, the Netherlands offers a thriving ecosystem conducive to collaboration and creativity. Chatham is primed to leverage this talent to accelerate innovation, drive technology solutions, and deliver unmatched value to its clients across the region.

About Chatham Financial

Chatham Financial is the largest independent financial risk management advisory and technology firm. A leader in debt and derivative solutions, Chatham provides clients with access to in-depth knowledge, innovative tools, and an incomparable team of over 700 employees to help mitigate risks associated with interest rate, foreign currency, and commodity exposures. Founded in 1991, Chatham serves more than 3,500 companies across a wide range of industries handling over $1 trillion in transaction volume annually and helping businesses maximize their value in the capital markets, every day. To learn more, visit chathamfinancial.com.

