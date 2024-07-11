Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.07.2024

The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2024



Das Instrument RLF KYG5635P1090 LONGFOR GR.HLD.REGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.07.2024

The instrument RLF KYG5635P1090 LONGFOR GR.HLD.REGS HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2024



Das Instrument LHI1 US53838R1077 ALGORAE PHAR SP.ADR/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.07.2024

The instrument LHI1 US53838R1077 ALGORAE PHAR SP.ADR/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2024