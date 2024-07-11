EDF has won an Israeli solar tender with a bid of $0. 019/kWh, securing a 100 MW project to sell energy at a record price of ILS 0. 07 ($0. 02)/kWh. EDF Renewables, a unit of French energy giant EDF, has won the Israeli government's latest tender to build and operate a new 100 MW solar plant, according to a statement by the Israeli Ministry of Finance. The company submitted a bid of ILS 0. 07/kWh - the lowest price ever recorded in an energy tender in Israel. The previous lowest bid ever recorded in the Israeli market had also been submitted by EDF for a 40 MW solar power plant in Ashalim, a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...