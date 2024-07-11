TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Announcement
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
11 July 2024
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 30 June 2024 as follows:
Ex Dividend Date 18 July 2024
Record Date 19 July 2024
Payment Date 2 August 2024
Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Numis:
Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369