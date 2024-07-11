Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rallye? Diese Aktie könne erhebliches Aufholpotenzial aufweisen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.07.2024 08:36 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

11 July 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 30 June 2024 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 18 July 2024
Record Date 19 July 2024
Payment Date 2 August 2024
Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:
Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.