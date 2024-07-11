Anzeige
11.07.2024 09:06 Uhr
Medit Appoints Han Ryu as CEO, Accelerating Digital Dentistry Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a leading provider of dental 3D scanners and digital dentistry solutions, has appointed Han Ryu as its new CEO. Ryu brings with him over three decades of senior management experience in global medical device and healthcare companies, including prominent roles at Siemens Healthineers, Qorvo Biotechnologies, Accelerate Diagnostics, and Bain & Company. Since 2023, he has successfully led Medit North America, driving significant growth in the region through strategic oversight of sales and marketing initiatives.

"I am honored to assume the role of CEO at Medit. My commitment is to lead technological innovation and services in the digital dentistry market. We are dedicated to accelerating the digital dental revolution with a strong focus on customer-centric solutions," Ryu commented on his appointment.

Under Ryu's leadership, Medit aims to strengthen its presence and improve customer service in Europe. This involves establishing a new on-site office and warehouse in Europe to streamline communication and expedite product delivery. Additionally, Medit will introduce a '48-hour product exchange' service aimed at enriching customer experience. Medit is fostering strong partnerships and community initiatives within the dental market. This approach ensures ongoing alignment with market demands and maximizes customer service capabilities across Europe.

About MEDIT

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, MEDIT is a global leader in 3D intraoral scanners and integrated digital dentistry platforms, renowned for its patented state-of-the-art technology. The company operates with representatives in the Americas and Europe, supported by a global network of distributors spanning over 100 countries. For more information, visit https://www.medit.com/.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2455598/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/4799012/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medit-appoints-han-ryu-as-ceo-accelerating-digital-dentistry-innovation-302193271.html

