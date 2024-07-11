Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024
Vor neuer Rallye? Diese Aktie könne erhebliches Aufholpotenzial aufweisen
PR Newswire
11.07.2024 09:06 Uhr
Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Draft Determination

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water receives PR24 draft determination from Ofwat

We submitted a substantial business plan to Ofwat outlining details of the investment we would like to make from 2025-2030. Our plan ensures we can deliver on the things that our customers care about and for the environment.

This morning, we have received Ofwat's feedback on those plans and are pleased that they assessed our document as meeting their requirements. We have yet to review the detail of what is proposed by Ofwat - and it would be premature to comment further at this time. We will be making our assessment in due course and that will be key to determining the response we will provide to Ofwat in late August.

For further information please contact:

Yorkshire Water Services Limited

Western House

Halifax Road

Bradford

BD6 2SZ

Attn: Andy Robinson

Email:andy.j.robinson@yorkshirewater.co.uk


