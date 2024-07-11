Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Draft Determination
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06
Yorkshire Water receives PR24 draft determination from Ofwat
We submitted a substantial business plan to Ofwat outlining details of the investment we would like to make from 2025-2030. Our plan ensures we can deliver on the things that our customers care about and for the environment.
This morning, we have received Ofwat's feedback on those plans and are pleased that they assessed our document as meeting their requirements. We have yet to review the detail of what is proposed by Ofwat - and it would be premature to comment further at this time. We will be making our assessment in due course and that will be key to determining the response we will provide to Ofwat in late August.
For further information please contact:
Yorkshire Water Services Limited
Western House
Halifax Road
Bradford
BD6 2SZ
Attn: Andy Robinson
Email:andy.j.robinson@yorkshirewater.co.uk