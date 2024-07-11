Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: MTI Investment SE changes name to MTI Investment AB

As from July 12, 2024, MTI Investment SEwill change company name toMTI Investment AB. ISIN Code and ticker will not change. Old company name: MTI Investment SE -------------------------------------- New company name: MTI Investment AB -------------------------------------- Unchanged Ticker: MTI -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0017105539 -------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com