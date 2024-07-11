Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rallye? Diese Aktie könne erhebliches Aufholpotenzial aufweisen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9L9 | ISIN: SE0017105539 | Ticker-Symbol: K8Y
Frankfurt
11.07.24
09:15 Uhr
0,111 Euro
-0,001
-0,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MTI INVESTMENT SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MTI INVESTMENT SE 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.07.2024 09:10 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: MTI Investment SE changes name to MTI Investment AB

As from July 12, 2024, MTI Investment SEwill change company name toMTI
Investment AB. ISIN Code and ticker will not change. 

Old company name:  MTI Investment SE
--------------------------------------
New company name:  MTI Investment AB
--------------------------------------
Unchanged Ticker:  MTI       
--------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code SE0017105539   
--------------------------------------
                   
                   

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.