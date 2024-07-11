Longi says it expects a net loss of CNY 4. 8 billion ($660. 2 million) for the first half of 2024, while Tongwei is bracing for a CNY 3 billion loss. Aiko Solar and TCL Zhonghuan, meanwhile, are predicting losses of CNY 2. 9 billion and CNY 1. 4 billion, respectively. Several leading Chinese PV companies released their financial forecasts this week for the first half of 2024, indicating widespread industry losses. Longi announced a projected net loss for shareholders of CNY 4. 8 billion ($660. 2 million) to CNY 5. 5 billion, compared to a net profit of CNY 9. 178 billion in the same period of ...

