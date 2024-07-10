AZZ, Inc.: AZZ Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 First Quarter Results

Record Quarterly Sales and Margin Expansion on Organic Growth Generated Significant Cash Flow

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 First Quarter Overview (as compared to prior year(1)):

Total Sales $413.2 million, up 5.7% Metal Coatings sales of $176.7 million, up 4.7% Precoat Metals sales of $236.5 million, up 6.5%

Net Income of $39.6 million, up 38.8%; Net loss to common shareholders of $36.8 million reflects the redemption premium payment on the Series A Preferred Stock of $75.2 million

Adjusted net income of $44.0 million, up 31.9%; Adjusted net income for common shareholders of $42.8 million

GAAP loss of $1.38 per diluted share reflects the redemption premium payment, Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.46, up 28.1%

EBITDA of $94.1 million or 22.8% of sales, versus prior year of $85.4 million or 21.8% of sales

Segment EBITDA margin of 30.9% for Metal Coatings and 20.2% for Precoat Metals

Cash flow from operations of $71.9 million supported debt reduction of $25.0 million, resulting in net leverage ratio of 2.8x

Strengthened balance sheet with secondary public offering of common stock to fully redeem the Series A Preferred Stock

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, EBITDA and net leverage ratio are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled in the tables below.

Tom Ferguson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, commented, "We are very pleased with our first quarter sales of $413 million and adjusted EPS of $1.46, fueled by strong topline growth of 5.7% over the prior year. Both segments performed well, delivering organic sales expansion of 4.7% for Metal Coatings and 6.5% for Precoat Metals. Consolidated EBITDA margin grew to 22.8%, driven by increased volume and zinc productivity over the prior year. Metal Coatings benefited from continued strength in many end markets, including construction, bridge and highway, transmission and distribution, and renewables, and delivered an EBITDA margin of 30.9%. Precoat Metals' EBITDA margin improved to 20.2%, primarily due to stronger end markets, including construction, HVAC, and recreational transportation.

This quarter, we continued to generate strong operating cash flows that permitted us to further strengthen our balance sheet. We completed a secondary public offering of common stock, and fully redeemed the Company's Series A Preferred Stock. Additionally, we repriced our Term Loan B, resulting in a 50-basis point reduction in our borrowing rate with no other changes to our terms, covenants, or maturity date. We further reduced debt by $25 million in the quarter, on pace to reach our stated target of $60 - $90 million for the fiscal year. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of approximately $27.4 million included $16.2 million of spending related to our new greenfield plant in Washington, Missouri, which continues to track to the previously disclosed construction timeline and budget.

As we communicated last quarter, we are well positioned to take advantage of an increase in infrastructure projects and are pleased to see the rebound in many end markets. We remain encouraged about our sales prospects driven by the secular tailwinds that exist for non-building construction relating to infrastructure and renewables projects, reshoring of manufacturing, and continued migration to more environmentally friendly pre-painted steel and aluminum. I want to thank our AZZ team for their dedicated performance and focus on executing well in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025," Ferguson concluded.

Fiscal Year 2025 First Quarter Segment Performance

AZZ Metal Coatings

Sales of $176.7 million increased by 4.7% over the first quarter of last year, primarily due to increased volume supported by the continued ramp up in infrastructure spending, including construction, bridge and highway, transmission and distribution and renewables. Segment EBITDA of $54.6 million resulted in EBITDA margin of 30.9%, on increased volume and zinc productivity improvement, an increase of 20 basis points from the prior year first quarter.

AZZ Precoat Metals

Sales of $236.6 million increased by 6.5% over the first quarter of last year on increased volume driven by growth in end markets including construction, HVAC, and recreational transportation. Segment EBITDA of $47.7 million resulted in EBITDA margin of 20.2%, an increase of 80 basis points from the prior year first quarter.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

The Company generated significant operating cash of $71.9 million for the first three months of fiscal year 2025 through improved earnings and disciplined working capital management. At the end of the first quarter, the Company's net leverage was 2.8x trailing twelve months EBITDA. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Company paid down debt of $25 million and returned cash to common shareholders through cash dividend payments totaling $4.3 million. Capital expenditures for the first quarter were $27.4 million, and full fiscal year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $100 - $120 million.

The Company also completed a secondary public offering of common stock for net proceeds of $308.7 million and used the proceeds to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock for $308.9 million. The redemption resulted in a one-time redemption premium payment of $75.2 million in the first quarter. The decision to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock during the first quarter allowed the Company to avoid $14.4 million in future annual preferred stock dividends and future escalations in the redemption premium by a minimum of $36 million per year.

Financial Outlook - Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Reiterating previously communicated guidance issued April 8, 2024.





Reiterating FY25 Guidance (1) Sales

$1.525 - $1.625 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$310 - $360 million Adjusted Diluted EPS

$4.50 - $5.00







(1) FY2025 Revised Guidance Assumptions:

a. Excludes the impact of any future acquisitions.

b. Includes approximately $15 - $18 million of equity income from AZZ's minority interest in its unconsolidated subsidiary.

c. Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance includes the addback of amortization related to the Company's intangible assets.

Conference Call Details

AZZ Inc. will conduct a live conference call with Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Crawford, Chief Financial Officer, and David Nark, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Investor Relations to discuss financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025, Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9499 or (412) 317-5497 (international). A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at http://www.azz.com/investor-relations.

A replay of the call will be available at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 6878580, through July 18, 2024, or by visiting http://www.azz.com/investor-relations for the next 12 months.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

Safe Harbor Statement

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended May 31,



2024

2023 Sales

$ 413,208

$ 390,873 Cost of sales

310,538

293,854 Gross margin

102,670

97,019









Selling, general and administrative

32,921

31,523 Operating income

69,749

65,496









Interest expense, net

(22,774)

(28,706) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

3,824

1,420 Other income (expense), net

204

(38) Income before income taxes

51,003

38,172 Income tax expense

11,401

9,650 Net income

39,602

28,522 Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock

(1,200)

(3,600) Redemption premium on Series A Preferred Stock

(75,198)

- Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (36,796)

$ 24,922 Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$ (1.38)

$ 1.00 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ (1.38)

$ 0.98









Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

26,751

24,940 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

26,751

29,150

AZZ Inc. Segment Reporting (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended May 31,

2024

2023 Sales:





Metal Coatings $ 176,651

$ 168,794 Precoat Metals 236,557

222,079 Total Sales $ 413,208

$ 390,873







EBITDA





Metal Coatings $ 54,645

$ 51,862 Precoat Metals 47,687

43,156 Infrastructure Solutions 3,795

1,398 Total Segment EBITDA(1) $ 106,127

$ 96,416







(1) See the non-GAAP disclosure section below for a reconciliation between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures.

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



As of



May 31, 2024

February 29, 2024 Assets:







Current assets

$ 396,342

$ 366,999 Property, plant and equipment, net

555,355

541,652 Other non-current assets, net

1,284,082

1,286,854 Total assets

$ 2,235,779

$ 2,195,505









Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity, and Shareholders' Equity:







Current liabilities

$ 223,865

$ 194,306 Long-term debt, net

929,800

952,742 Other non-current liabilities

114,882

113,966 Mezzanine Equity

-

233,722 Shareholders' Equity

967,232

700,769 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and shareholders' equity

$ 2,235,779

$ 2,195,505



AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended May 31,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 71,944

$ 46,893 Net cash used in investing activities

(27,379)

(17,027) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(38,542)

(29,545) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

174

737 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

6,197

1,058 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4,349

2,820 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 10,546

$ 3,878

AZZ Inc.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and EBITDA

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and EBITDA (collectively, the "Adjusted Earnings Measures"), which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency when comparing operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position and prospects for future capital investment and debt reduction. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and EBITDA to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share to exclude intangible asset amortization, acquisition expenses, transaction related expenses and certain legal settlements and accruals, from the reported GAAP measure. Management defines EBITDA as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest and provision for income taxes. Management believes EBITDA is used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate the Company's ability to incur and service debt and its capacity for making capital expenditures in the future.

Management provides non-GAAP financial measures for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of the Company's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider these measures in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and undue reliance should not be placed on these non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The following tables provides a reconciliation for the three months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023 between the non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Measures to the most comparable measures, calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share



Three Months Ended May 31,

2024

2023

Amount

Per Diluted

Share (1)

Amount

Per Diluted

Share (1) Net income $ 39,602





$ 28,522



Less: Series A Preferred Stock dividends (1,200)





(3,600)



Less: Redemption premium on Series A Preferred Stock (75,198)





-



Net income available to common shareholders (36,796)





24,922



Impact of Series A Preferred Stock dividends 1,200





3,600



Net income and diluted earnings per share for Adjusted net income calculation(2) (35,596)

$ (1.18)

28,522

$ 0.98 Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 5,793

0.20

6,355

0.22 Redemption premium on Series A Preferred Stock(3) 75,198

2.49

-

- Subtotal 80,991

2.69

6,355

0.22 Tax impact(4) (1,390)

(0.05)

(1,525)

(0.05) Total adjustments 79,601

2.64

4,830

0.17 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 44,005

$ 1.46

$ 33,352

$ 1.14















Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted(2)



30,194





29,150















See notes on page 11.















Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders



Three Months Ended May 31,

2024

2023 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (36,796)

$ 24,922 Total adjustments(5) 79,601

4,830 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 42,805

$ 29,752







See notes on page 11.







EBITDA



Three Months Ended May 31,

2024

2023 Net income $ 39,602

$ 28,522 Interest expense 22,774

28,706 Income tax expense 11,401

9,650 Depreciation and amortization 20,323

18,523 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 94,100

$ 85,401







See notes on page 11.







EBITDA by Segment







Three Months Ended May 31, 2024

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra- structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 47,988

$ 40,094

$ 3,795

$ (52,275)

$ 39,602 Interest expense -

-

-

22,774

22,774 Income tax expense -

-

-

11,401

11,401 Depreciation and amortization 6,657

7,593

-

6,073

20,323 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 54,645

$ 47,687

$ 3,795

$ (12,027)

$ 94,100



















See notes on page 11.





















Three Months Ended May 31, 2023

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra- structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 45,446

$ 37,691

$ 1,398

$ (56,013)

$ 28,522 Interest expense -

-

-

28,706

28,706 Income tax expense -

-

-

9,650

9,650 Depreciation and amortization 6,416

5,465

-

6,642

18,523 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 51,862

$ 43,156

$ 1,398

$ (11,015)

$ 85,401



















See notes on page 11.



















Debt Leverage Ratio Reconciliation





Trailing Twelve Months Ended



May 31,

February 29,



2024

2024 Gross debt

$ 975,250

$ 1,010,250 Less: Cash per bank statement

(19,443)

(24,807) Add: finance lease liability

3,474

3,474 Consolidated indebtedness

$ 959,281

$ 988,917









Net income

$ 112,687

$ 101,607 Depreciation and amortization

81,222

79,423 Interest expense

101,133

107,065 Income tax expense

30,247

28,496 EBITDA per Credit Agreement

325,289

316,591 Cash items(6)

25,443

25,443 Non-cash items(7)

9,825

9,510 Equity in earnings, net of distributions

(13,328)

(12,294) Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Agreement

$ 347,229

$ 339,250









Net leverage ratio

2.8x

2.9x















(1) Earnings per share amounts included in the "Adjusted net income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share" table above may not sum due to rounding differences. (2) For the three months ended May 31, 2024, diluted earnings per share is based on weighted average shares outstanding of 26,751 as the shares related to employee equity awards and the preferred shares are anti-dilutive. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share is based on weighted average shares outstanding of 30,194 as the shares related to employee equity awards and the preferred shares are dilutive for adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted net income for adjusted earnings per share also includes the addback of Series A Preferred Stock dividends and the redemption premium on Series A Preferred Stock for the periods noted above. (3) On May 9, 2024, we redeemed the Series A Preferred Stock. The redemption premium represents the difference between the redemption amount paid and the book value of the Series A Preferred Stock. (4) The non-GAAP effective tax rate for each of the periods presented is estimated at 24.0%. (5) See the Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share table above for detail of adjustments. (6) Cash items includes certain legal settlements and accruals, costs associated with the AVAIL JV transition services agreement and costs associated with the Precoat Acquisition. (7) Non-cash items include losses related to the divestiture of the AIS business, stock-based compensation expense and other non-cash expenses.

