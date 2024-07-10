Aritzia Inc.: Aritzia Reports on Voting Results from the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) ("Aritzia" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, innovative design house offering Everyday Luxury online and in its boutiques, was held yesterday via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2024 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR + (www.sedarplus.com).

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 276,330,741 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:



Number of Votes Cast Name of Director Votes For Votes Withheld Aldo Bensadoun 273,816,788 780,963 John Currie 272,887,769 1,709,982 Daniel Habashi 274,501,721 96,030 Brian Hill 267,982,831 6,614,920 David Labistour 274,491,645 106,105 John Montalbano 274,489,793 107,957 Marni Payne 273,249,340 1,348,410 Glen Senk 273,011,701 1,586,050 Marcia Smith 271,499,836 3,097,915 Jennifer Wong 273,510,528 1,087,223

The resolution with respect to the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor put before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The resolution with respect to the renewal of the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on www.sedarplus.com.

