Sanofi ships U.S. influenza vaccines for the 2024/25 season

Customers will start receiving shipments from July 10 with additional shipments through October to healthcare provider offices, pharmacies and other immunizers to support fall immunization campaigns.

Sanofi annual higher-dose influenza (flu) vaccinations have been proven to help protect from flu and shown to better protect from serious complications of flu such as pneumonia and cardiac events when compared to standard dose vaccines in older adults.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi today started shipping its first influenza (flu) vaccines across the U.S. in preparation for the 2024/25 flu season. Following this first shipment, additional shipments of the full Sanofi flu vaccine portfolio will continue through October to healthcare provider offices, pharmacies and other immunizers to support fall immunization campaigns. With over 125 years of heritage in helping protect global public health, Sanofi is a world leader in vaccines, helping to vaccinate more than 500 million people annually.

Thomas Grenier

Head of Vaccines, North America, Sanofi

"Today, we began shipping flu vaccines for the upcoming season, a moment that underscores our long-standing commitment to providing global protection against disease. Getting a flu shot is imperative to not only help protect against flu infection, but also to help reduce the risks of its potentially severe complications, which can lead to hospitalizations, especially in those most vulnerable. Sanofi understands what these populations need out of their flu shots and works tirelessly from start to finish to provide proven and specific solutions."

All flu vaccines provided by Sanofi to the US market are trivalent, meaning they offer protection against the current three strains of influenza (two influenza A strains and one influenza B strain). These strains were selected based on a collaborative review of influenza surveillance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among other public health experts, as the strains most likely to cause illness in the upcoming flu season.

Annual flu vaccination is one of the best ways to help protect against flu and its complications. Public health authorities worldwide reiterate their recommendations for eligible people to be vaccinated every year.

As one of the largest providers of influenza vaccines to the United States with a range of options, Sanofi meets immunization needs across the lifespan, from children as young as six months of age through adults 65 years of age and older. This year's 2024/25 U.S. influenza season portfolio includes Fluzone High-Dose (Influenza Vaccine), Flublok (Influenza Vaccine) and Fluzone (Influenza Vaccine).

Indication and Important Safety Information for Fluzone® High-Dose (Influenza Vaccine), Flublok® (Influenza Vaccine) and Fluzone ® (Influenza Vaccine)

What are Fluzone® (Influenza Vaccine), Flublok® (Influenza Vaccine), and Fluzone® High-Dose (Influenza Vaccine)?

Fluzone, Flublok, and Fluzone High-Dose are vaccines indicated for the prevention of disease caused by influenza A and B strains contained in the vaccine. Fluzone is given to people 6 months of age and older. Flublok is given to people 18 years of age and older. Fluzone High-Dose is given to people 65 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR FLUZONE® (INFLUENZA VACCINE), FLUBLOK® (INFLUENZA VACCINE), AND FLUZONE® HIGH-DOSE (INFLUENZA VACCINE)

Fluzone, Flublok, or Fluzone High-Dose should not be given to anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine (including eggs or egg products for Fluzone and Fluzone High-Dose). In addition, Fluzone and Fluzone High-Dose should not be given to anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of any influenza vaccine.

Tell your health care provider if you have ever had Guillain-Barré syndrome (severe muscle weakness) after a previous influenza vaccination.

If Fluzone, Flublok, or Fluzone High-Dose are given to people with a compromised immune system, including those receiving therapies that suppress the immune system, the immune response may be lower than expected.

Vaccination with Fluzone, Flublok, or Fluzone High-Dose may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.

Fainting has occurred following vaccination with Fluzone, Flublok, and Fluzone High-Dose. Procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting.

For Fluzone, in children 6 months through 8 years of age, the most common side effects were pain or tenderness and redness where you got the shot, irritability, drowsiness (6 month through 35 months), and muscle pain (3 years through 8 years). In adults 18 years through 64 years of age, the most common side effects were pain where you got the shot, headache, and muscle pain. In adults over 65 years of age, the most common side effects were pain where you got the shot, headache, muscle pain, and general discomfort.

For Flublok, in adults 18 through 64 years of age, the most common side effects were pain where you got the shot, headache, tiredness, and muscle pain. In adults 65 years of age and older, the most common side effects were pain where you got the shot, tiredness and headache.

For Fluzone High-Dose, in adults 65 years of age and older, the most common side effects were pain where you got the shot, muscle pain, tiredness, and headache.

For Fluzone, Flublok, and Fluzone High-Dose, other side effects may occur.

For more information, talk to your healthcare professional and refer to the full Prescribing and Patient information for Flublok, Fluzone or Fluzone High-Dose.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN andNASDAQ: SNY.

