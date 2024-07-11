The PV modules on India's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards and meet the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) module efficiency criteria for utility-scale, rooftop, solar pump, and solar lighting applications. From pv magazine India India's MNRE has published its updated list of approved s0lar manufacturers and PV modules. The panels on the list comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards and meet the ministry's module efficiency criteria. Total ALMM-listed module capacity has now exceeded 50 GW. The list is dominated by monocrystalline ...

