Donnerstag, 11.07.2024
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
WKN: 552488 | ISIN: FI0009008668
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
QPR Software Oyj: Change in QPR Software Plc's Management: CFO Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen leaves the company

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 July 2024 at 9:00 AM EET

QPR Software Plc's CFO Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen has resigned and will continue her career outside the company. Kerkelä-Hiltunen will remain as CFO of QPR Software until early October 2024. The company will immediately initiate the process to appoint Kerkelä-Hiltunen's successor.

"I want to thank Mervi for her dedication and valuable contribution. Under her leadership, the finance function has crucially supported our company's turnaround and development. I wish Mervi success in her new endeavors," said QPR Software Plc's CEO Heikki Veijola.

For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029

QPR Software in Brief

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.

www.qpr.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com





