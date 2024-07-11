APA ots news: Vergabe von Fördermitteln durch den originären Jubiläumsfonds der Oesterreichischen Nationalbank

Wien (APA-ots) - Das Direktorium der Oesterreichischen Nationalbank hat nach umfassender Evaluierung in der 1. Vergabesitzung 2024 die Finanzierung nachstehender 14 Forschungsprojekte (34 Anträge) mit rund 3 Mio EUR aus Mitteln des Jubiläumsfonds zur Förderung der Forschungs- und Lehraufgaben der Wissenschaft genehmigt:

BEIGLBOECK, Mathias (Universität Wien, Fakultät für Mathematik): The landscape of financial institutions - geometric representation by entropic and adapted transport



BÖHEIM, Michael (Österreichisches Institut für

Wirtschaftsforschung - WIFO): Options for fair grid charges to enhance the energy transition in Austria



BREITENLECHNER, Max (Leopold Franzens-Universität Innsbruck, Institut für Wirtschaftstheorie, -politik und -geschichte): Deconstructing Uncertainty Shocks



GLOCKER, Christian (Österreichisches Institut für

Wirtschaftsforschung - WIFO): Energy price surges and inflation: non-monetary policies to the rescue?



JOBST, Clemens Paul (Universität Wien, Institut für Wirtschafts- und Sozialgeschichte): Decentralizing central banks. The branch offices of the Austrian and Prussian banks of issue 1815-80

KLIEN, Michael (Österreichisches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung -WIFO): Vacancy chains - who benefits from what kind of new housing supply?



LANG, Michael (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien, Institute for Austrian and International Tax Law): The legal position of the taxpayer after BEPS - A legal study taking into account economic aspects

LINSBICHLER, Alexander (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz, Institut für Philosophie und Wissenschaftstheorie): Carl Menger as a Central Banker? From the Origin to the Future of Money



PENNERSTORFER, Astrid (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien, Institut für Sozialpolitik): Inequalities in the take-up of the long-term care allowance in Austria



RICHTER, Sandor (Wiener Institut für Internationale

Wirtschaftsvergleiche - wiiw): A multi-country agent-based model for CESEE countries



SCHUMACHER, Heiner (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck, Institut für Finanzwissenschaft): Consumer Search, Beliefs, and Context Effects in Digital Markets



STEFAN, Matthias (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck, Institut für Banken und Finanzen): Behavioral implications of financial advice on sustainable investments



WENDE, Adrian (Institut für Höhere Studien - IHS): Economic Sanctions, Exchange Rate Disconnect and Monetary Policy

ZWEIMÜLLER, Martina (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz, Institut für Volkswirtschafts- lehre): The impact of childcare costs and parental part-time work rights on employment and income

Der nächste Einreichtermin für die 1. Vergabesitzung des Jubiläumsfonds im Jahr 2025 beginnt mit 29.07.2024 und endet am 25.09.2024 (mittags).



Weiterführende, aktuelle Informationen zum originären Jubiläumsfonds finden Sie auf der [OeNB-Website]

(https://bit.ly/3cyHvzR)



Rückfragehinweis:

Oesterreichische Nationalbank

Mag. Maria-Elisabeth Faulmann

Pressesprecherin

(+43-1) 404 20-6900

maria-elisabeth.faulmann@oenb.at

www.oenb.at



