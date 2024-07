Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

11 July 2024

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Directorate Change

The Board announces that Humphrey van der Klugt retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 10 July 2024.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact: