First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of financial report after the deadline

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Scape Technologies A/S for disclosure of financial report after the deadline. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2024 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, Chapter 8. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes ________________________________________________________________________________ ___ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1233623