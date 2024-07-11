MGI Tech Co., Ltd.: MGI Tech and Predica Diagnostics Team Up for Precision RNA Sequencing in Oncology

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI (MGI Tech Co., Ltd. or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, today announced the collaboration with Predica Diagnostics, a leading innovator in oncology diagnostics, to develop Predica's targeted RNA sequencing tests on the cost-effective MGI Next-generation sequencing platforms.

The collaboration seeks to revolutionize molecular diagnostics by enabling early cancer detection and facilitating personalized targeted treatment strategies. By combining Predica Diagnostics' advanced sequencing assays with MGI's state-of-the-art Next-generation sequencing platforms, the initiative promises a rapid, accurate, and affordable solution for healthcare providers.

Empowering Precision Medicine

Predica Diagnostics, renowned for its expertise in cervical cancer screening through its proprietary ciRNAseq-based test, CervicaDx, brings unparalleled precision in identifying high-risk HPV oncogenes and other (pre)malignancy biomarkers. By integrating this advanced diagnostic capability with MGI's robust and affordable DNBSEQ technology, the partnership aims to significantly enhance the accuracy and accessibility of diagnostic tests.

Enhancing Affordability and Accessibility

A core value of this partnership is making high-quality diagnostic and predictive testing more affordable and accessible. MGI Tech's DNBSEQ platforms, recognized for their cost-efficiency and scalability, will enable healthcare institutions to offer advanced genomic and transcriptomic testing at a lower cost. Compared to existing NGS-based technologies, MGI's platform offers cost-effective and faster results. Within the collaboration, MGI's NGS platform will be deployed for conducting the final analysis of Predica's disruptive, ciRNAseq-based targeted RNA sequencing tests. This combination will help researchers and healthcare professionals to better predict patient prognosis and guide treatment with precision medicines.

A Shared Vision for the Future

"Predica welcomes MGI as a partner with expertise that is highly synergistic with that of Predica", says Dr. William Leenders, CSO of Predica Diagnostics. "Where our expertise lies in providing smart molecular diagnostic solutions for unmet medical needs, we see the combination with MGIs sequencing platforms as a perfect match for customers to get clinically important information on gene expression without the need for any on-site bio-informatic expertise."

Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa, adds, "This partnership embodies our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative genomic solutions. By combining our affordable and high-performance sequencing technology with Predica's expert diagnostic kits, we are poised to make a significant impact in the field of personalized medicine."

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and has established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future. To learn more, please visit https://en.mgi-tech.com/, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Predica Diagnostics B.V is a spinoff from the Radboud UMC, active in the field of diagnostics, prognostics and prediction of treatment response in oncology. Predica Diagnostics aims to bring its ciRNAseq technology to patients in 1 to 2 years with a first focus on the CervicaDx test for improved cervical cancer screening. The test allows non-invasive detection of cervical abnormalities with unprecedented specificity in women with a positive HPV test. Other tests in development concern tests to detect host-microbiome interactions and tests to detect activity of biological pathways and mutations that are amenable for targeted treatment with precision medicines, enabling the development of personalized treatment plans for cancer patients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329841/MGI__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mgi-tech-and-predica-diagnostics-team-up-for-precision-rna-sequencing-in-oncology-302194629.html