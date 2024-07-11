Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
11.07.2024 11:34 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Disclosure of use of an authorization and increase in the share capital

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Dataproces Group A/S for not having disclosed
the board of directors decision to use an authorization and for not having
disclosed changes to the company's share capital as soon as possible. 

A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions &
Statements 2024 on the following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen. 

In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the
exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand with the identity of the
issuer. This is stated in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers
of Shares, Chapter 8. 

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes 





________________________________________________________________________________
___ 

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1233644
