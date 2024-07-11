Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
11.07.2024 11:46 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond issued by Nordiska kreditmarknadsaktiebolaget (publ) on STO FN Transfer Market

At the request of Nordiska kreditmarknadsaktiebolaget (publ), company
registration number 556760-6032, the trading in the company's bond listed on
Nasdaq Transfer Market Segment is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq
Transfer Market Segment will be on July 11, 2024, and from July 12, 2024, the
bond will be traded on Nasdaq STO Corporate Bonds. 

Last day of trading will be on July 11, 2024.

Short name:  Nordiska T2 2034
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021515079  
-------------------------------
Trading code: NORDISKA_T2_2034
-------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
