Inked Cover Girl, LLC: Inked Magazine Issues Statement About the Legitimacy of Inked Cover Girl Competition

Wondering if the Inked Cover Girl competition is real? Inked shares the facts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / In response to questions regarding the legitimacy of the Inked Cover Girl competition, Inked Magazine, in partnership with Inked Cover Girl, LLC, has issued a statement affirming the competition's integrity.









"For seven years, the Inked Cover Girl competition has given tattooed women the opportunity to win a large chunk of cash, be the subject of a professional photoshoot with renowned photographer Christopher Kolk, appear on the cover of Inked Magazine, and share their stories in a feature article," said Inked Magazine PR Manager Carson Leathers. "Many of our competitors gain significant exposure and new opportunities, regardless of whether they take the top spot."

The Inked Cover Girl Competition is an annual event. Seven winners have graced the cover of Inked Magazine to date. The competition's rules are clearly publicized, ensuring transparency.

"When we hear the terms 'scam' and 'not legit' associated with Inked Magazine and the Inked Cover Girl competition, we get a little heartburn. The Rules and Terms and Conditions are public, and every year, we encourage competitors to read and understand the competition's format before entering. Nevertheless, we'd like to address some of the questions that we have taken notice of over the past year."

Here is the truth about Inked Cover Girl:

FALSE: "It's not legit."

TRUE: Inked Cover Girl is not a scam. The Inked Cover Girl competition is a real, legitimate campaign that offers significant opportunities and benefits to its participants. Transparency is maintained throughout the process, and participants who disagree with the format are not obligated to compete.

FALSE: "They pick a model to win from the beginning."

TRUE: Tattooed women worldwide register to be considered for the competition. Entrants are reviewed by the Inked Cover Girl team for eligibility to compete and after entry, must go through multiple competitive public-voting rounds on their path to win. Inked has never pre-selected any competition winner. The Inked Cover Girl team also audits all votes to ensure fairness and legitimacy.

FALSE: "I challenge you to remember whoever won or what the covers looked like. Most of the winners are now MIA."

TRUE: The campaign has had seven cover models over the past seven competitions. They are not MIA. They are living their lives, whether in the spotlight or out of it. Images of past winners can be found on the Inked magazine website.

2024-Toni Noe: Toni is an award-winning model from Alaska. While all of her tattoos have special meaning, her leg pieces serve as a tribute to her beloved late son. She is set to embark on a trip to the Bahamas for her 2024 Inked photoshoot.

2023-Charlie Raye: A Colorado native who lives in Chicago, Charlie is an adventurous entrepreneur, dog lover, fitness enthusiast, and foodie. Her tattoos tell a captivating life story, with a significant willow tree tattoo representing strength.

2022-Skye Hall: Skye was raised on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. She is Indigenous, inked, and proud. She celebrates her heritage by memorializing her ancestors on her body.

2021-Jessica Carter: A Las Vegas native and horror movie enthusiast, Jessica has made a name for herself in the high fashion world despite being told she is too tattooed to model.

2020-Courtney Elawar: Known as CC, she is a small-town girl with big dreams who works as a mortgage broker and equestrian while celebrating her love of music and art.

2019-Chelsea Schaefer: A veterinary nurse and passionate wolf rescue advocate, Chelsea uses life's challenges as motivation to achieve her goals.

2018-Brooklyn St. Patrick: The first Inked Cover Girl, Brooklyn is a proud mother and realtor with a passion for black-and-grey realism artwork.

FALSE: "The magazine now features people with only a tattoo or two."

TRUE: Inked Magazine has evolved into a sophisticated, tasteful publication that highlights tattooed individuals from all over the world in all stages of their tattoo journeys. Whether someone has one tattoo or 100, the publication celebrates their unique stories and artistry.

Inked Cover Girl, LLC runs the competition, which results in a portion of proceeds being donated to MusiCares, a nonprofit organization supporting music industry professionals. Since 2018, Inked Cover Girl, LLC has proudly made significant monetary donations to MusiCares. The competition outline, including group cuts, dates, and other details, are explicitly listed on the Competition Rules page. For more information, please visit the official Inked Cover Girl competition website.

Contact Information

Carson Leathers

PR Manager

carson@inkedmag.com

SOURCE: Inked Cover Girl, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.