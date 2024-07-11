Bayport Management Ltd, a global leader in "at-source lending", has announced the successful implementation of the EXUS Financial Suite (EFS) in its six African subsidiaries, namely, Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

Bayport Group COO, Bryan Arlow, explained their choice of supplier saying

"We chose EXUS as our preferred supplier in 2022 to implement a project to improve the management of past due accounts. Over the past 18 months, the Field Collections module of EFS has proven to be a game changer for our operations in Africa as it has significantly improved our collections performance across all markets.

"The impact of the module lies in the ability it gives Bayport's agents to communicate with customers at times and locations most convenient for them. It also gives head office staff real-time visibility of agents' actions and performance."

Bayport's decision to implement EFS, which is known to be an innovative market-leading debt collection and recovery solution, was informed by several business objectives:

Enhance operational efficiency with a centralized automated collections system.

Reduce operational costs by automating manual tasks.

Increase agent productivity with a comprehensive one-screen customer view.

Optimise the field collections process.

Maximise customer reach with a template-based, multi-channel contact strategy.

Improve operational and strategic insights through sophisticated reporting and analytics.

The project was implemented on schedule, giving Bayport's African subsidiaries access to the full EXUS suite of products, including EXUS Collections, EXUS Collections BI, and EXUS Field Collections.

EXUS Deputy CEO, Chris Maranis, remarked,

"We are pleased to have provided our solutions to Bayport, enabling the business to enhance the collections performance of its African subsidiaries. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Bayport and their other subsidiaries in the future."

In addition to the six African subsidiaries, Bayport has two Latin American subsidiaries and an associated business in South Africa.

About Bayport Group

Founded in 2001, Bayport Management Ltd is headquartered in Mauritius and manages regulatory, funding, treasury, and compliance requirements across the group. It is also the custodian of Bayport's business philosophy and strategic medium and long-term planning.

Bayport Management Ltd plays a vital role in ensuring that the practices employed by the Bayport operations meet the highest standards of responsible corporate behavior.

They embrace technology, stay at the forefront of product leadership, and push innovation to engineer a new reality in financial services provision and bring hope to our communities.

Learn more at: www.bayportfinance.com

About EXUS

EXUS supports organizations in more than forty countries to improve their debt collection results, by introducing simplicity intelligence in their business processes through state-of-the-art technology. EXUS is the only vendor consistently ranked as best in class by independent advisors, such as CEB/Gartner and Oliver Wyman.

In all the countries where EFS is deployed, there is a need to cover both the business needs of the organization as well as the requirements of the local regulatory framework. EFS has the required flexibility to implement different, complex business processes due to the variety of tools that are provided to the end users. EXUS, for almost two decades, has a clear and consistent focus on one and only core competence: debt collection technology.

Learn more at: www.exus.co.uk

