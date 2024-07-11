Iveco Group N.V. partners with Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology to accelerate innovation

Turin, Italy, and Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, 11th July 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces a new research and development partnership with the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST), a research and technology organisation under the auspices of the Luxembourg Ministry of Higher Education and Research. The collaboration will be performed through LIST's Sustainable Composite Materials and Manufacturing Innovation Centre (SCMM-IC), an initiative co-funded by the Luxembourg Ministry of the Economy and the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER). It will concern sustainable and lightweight composite materials for transport applications.

SCMM-IC focuses its activities on these materials as key enablers towards net zero-emission mobility. As such, they carry out application-driven research, development and innovation activities in close collaboration with large OEMs in the automotive, rail, aeronautics and space sectors. Through the agreement, Iveco Group and SCMM-IC will jointly define and develop material technologies meeting the needs of the future generations of Iveco Group's vehicles.

The collaboration between Iveco Group and LIST will span over the next four years. While the initial activities related to sustainable and lightweight composite technologies will involve IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group, the partnership is intended to encompass all brands within the Group.

Composite materials offer a multitude of key benefits to the transport sector. One of the primary advantages is weight reduction, enabling enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Additionally, the technology developments will consider maintenance and repairability aspects, enabling cost savings and prolonged service life compared to metallic components. Integrating composite materials into vehicle design will allow Iveco Group brands to improve their performance and efficiency, whilst lowering their TCO in order to offer customers ever more sustainable and cost-effective solutions.

