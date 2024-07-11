Zone & Company Software: Zone & Co Acquires Accounts Payable Product, Staria Flow, Bolstering its ERP-Expanding Procure-to-Pay Solution with Enterprise OCR Capabilities

This acquisition further advances Zone's vision to deliver a unified platform of end-to-end software solutions for the office of the CFO

NEW YORK and HELSINKI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading provider of ERP-expanding software solutions for the CFO's office, has announced the acquisition of Staria Flow, an innovative AP automation solution, developed by Staria, a Helsinki-based advisory services and solutions firm for growth companies. This acquisition accelerates the capability expansion of Zone's robust AP automation solution, further cementing the company's position as the most comprehensive ERP-expanding software provider for companies of all sizes.

Staria Flow is designed to streamline accounts payable processes and payments offering users increased efficiency and control over their financial operations, including robust bank connectivity, best-in-class e-invoicing, and precision-driven OCR technology. The acquisition reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the Zone platform, leading to a faster pace and higher quality of product innovation.?With the addition of Staria Flow's key features, Zone is creating a true enterprise end-to-end AP solution .

"Over the past year we've significantly expanded the breadth and depth of our end-to-end platform, including the addition of GenAI functionality and the acquisitions of Solution 7 & Infinet Cloud ," said Thomas Kim, CEO at Zone & Co. "This announcement marks yet another great investment to accelerate our platform's capabilities, in line with our broader vision that continues to support our organic growth. By combining our capabilities, we create more value, faster for our combined global customer bases. Enabling them to streamline their procure-to-pay process from start to finish with a single login."

Artti Aurasmaa, CEO at Staria, adds: "We are excited to join forces with Zone & Co to bring our customers the best of both worlds: Staria's unparalleled service offering and Zone's cutting-edge technology. Integrating Staria Flow and Staria Banking into Zone's suite of products will enhance the payments and accounts payable experience and create a seamless financial management environment for our users. Furthermore, it allows us at Staria to focus on bringing our customers top-notch services and solutions within global accounting, ERP consulting, and BI & planning."

Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal adviser to Zone.

To learn more about Zone & Co, please visit www.zoneandco.com .

About Zone & Co

Zone is reinventing the way companies approach back-office excellence, empowering finance leaders and their teams to scale and thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. Its highly flexible platform enhances out-of-the-box ERP capabilities, offering maximum visibility and control over company operations. From complex billing & revenue recognition to AP automation and advanced FP&A reporting, Zone's unified platform integrates seamlessly with leading ERP software, adapting precisely to evolving needs. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, Zone & Co is committed to delivering real-world solutions that deliver tangible results for its customers. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with hubs across Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia, Zone is dedicated to shaping the future of enterprise back-office management.

For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/zoneandco .

Contact: press@zoneandco.com

About Staria

Staria offers finance leaders Global Accounting Services, ERP Consulting Services, and BI & Planning Solutions. We support our customers in navigating their international growth with our advisory services and solutions. Our scalable solutions support our customers' entire growth journey, from start-up to global corporation. European companies such as Wolt, Vinted, Storytel and Supercell have chosen Staria as their trusted partner. Staria has 500+ employees across seven European countries.

Learn more: www.staria.com

Contact:marketing@staria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067133/Zone_co_on_light_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zone--co-acquires-accounts-payable-product-staria-flow-bolstering-its-erp-expanding-procure-to-pay-solution-with-enterprise-ocr-capabilities-302194154.html