In-mold Labeling Market Predicted to Achieve 4.6% CAGR and Valued at USD 3.8 billion by 2034| Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rise in demand for renewable and sustainable labeling materials tend to surge the market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-mold labeling market stood at US$ 2.3 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion in 2034. The in-mold labeling market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2034.

The in-mold labeling (IML) market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for high-quality, durable, and visually appealing packaging solutions. IML involves the integration of labels during the molding process of plastic containers, resulting in a seamless and permanent bond between the label and the container. This method offers several advantages, including enhanced aesthetics, improved resistance to wear and tear, and the elimination of additional labeling steps, thereby reducing production costs and time.

A key factor propelling the IML market is the rising preference for sustainable packaging. IML allows for the use of recyclable materials, aligning with the growing consumer and regulatory push towards eco-friendly packaging solutions. Additionally, the ability to produce intricate and vibrant designs directly on the product enhances brand visibility and appeal, making IML a favored choice among manufacturers in the food and beverage, personal care, and household product sectors.

In-mold Labeling Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2024-2034 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 2.3 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 3.8 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.6 % No. of Pages 290 Pages Segments covered By Process, By Material, By Printing Method, By End-use

Technological advancements have further fueled the IML market's expansion. Innovations in automation and robotics have streamlined the IML process, increasing efficiency and reducing labor costs. The development of advanced materials and printing techniques has also broadened the scope of IML applications, allowing for greater versatility in design and functionality.

However, the market is not without challenges. High initial setup costs and the need for specialized equipment can be barriers for small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, the complexity of the IML process requires skilled labor and precise control over production parameters to ensure consistent quality.

Despite these challenges, the future of the IML market looks promising. The ongoing trend towards premium and sustainable packaging solutions, coupled with continuous technological advancements, is expected to drive further growth. As industries increasingly recognize the value of high-quality, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly packaging, the demand for in-mold labeling is likely to surge, cementing its position as a key player in the global packaging market.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global in-mold labeling market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 3.8 billion until 2034.

Global in-mold labeling market is valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2023.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest share in 2023.

In-mold Labeling Market: Growth Drivers

In-mold labeling (IML) allows firms to achieve high-quality designs, significantly enhancing the overall appeal and success of their goods.

A reputable brand's label can substantially increase a product's value, making it more attractive to consumers. This emphasis on premium packaging is driving growth in the IML market, as companies strive to differentiate their products in a competitive market.

The willingness of consumers to pay more for high-quality products is prompting companies to introduce premium offerings with superior packaging and labeling.

This trend is boosting the in-mold labeling market size, as manufacturers recognize the importance of investing in high-quality, durable, and visually appealing labels. The growth in this sector reflects the increasing demand for products that stand out on the shelves and resonate with discerning consumers.

In-mold Labeling Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the in-mold labeling market, driven by growth in the FMCG sector. According to IBEF, the FMCG sector in India saw a revenue increase of 7-9% in 2022-23, significantly boosting market statistics in the region.

held the largest share of the in-mold labeling market, driven by growth in the FMCG sector. According to IBEF, the FMCG sector in India saw a revenue increase of 7-9% in 2022-23, significantly boosting market statistics in the region. In North America, the rise in expenditure on personal care products is propelling the in-mold labeling market share. The booming skincare and beauty sector in the U.S. is a key driver, as companies seek high-quality, durable, and visually appealing packaging to attract discerning consumers and enhance product appeal.

In-mold Labeling Market: Key Players

In 2023, Coveris launched a new line of sustainable in-mold labels made from fully recyclable materials. This development aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, reinforcing Coveris' commitment to sustainability and innovation in the in-mold labeling market.

a new line of sustainable in-mold labels made from fully recyclable materials. This development aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, reinforcing Coveris' commitment to sustainability and innovation in the in-mold labeling market. In 2023, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION introduced a cutting-edge smart in-mold labeling technology that integrates RFID tags. This innovation enhances product traceability and inventory management, providing additional value to manufacturers and retailers by combining high-quality labeling with advanced digital capabilities.

In-mold Labeling Market: Segmentation

By Process

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Thermoforming

By Material

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Barrier

Paper

Others

By Printing Method

Gravure

Flexo

Offset

Screen

Digital

Others

By End Use

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Domestic Care

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

