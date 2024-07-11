Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.: Eagle Plains Provides Overview of 2024 Exploration Plans

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") is pleased to announce that the 2024 exploration season has commenced with plans to complete exploration on 26 projects in British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Exploration will be funded by partners through existing option agreements and by EPL on generative programs. A wide array of deposit types and precious and critical minerals will be targeted including Au, Ag, Cu, U, Zn, Pb & REE's. Planned exploration includes mapping and prospecting in conjunction with modern, industry leading geochemical & geophysical techniques to generate new drill targets and further delineate existing targets. The planned exploration projects range from early to advanced-stage.

See Eagle Plains 2024 Project Exploration Schedule here

Exploration Highlights

Exploration currently planned for 26 different projects in BC and SK

13 of the projects will be entirely funded by option partners

Saskatchewan programs will focus on uranium exploration around Uranium City and southern Athabasca Basin

British Columbia programs will focus on Cu-Au porphyry and epithermal-type deposits in world-class porphyry districts

Partner funded programs are planned on 13 projects in 2024 with a major focus on uranium exploration in Northern Saskatchewan. Xcite Resources Inc. is planning for ground exploration and property assessments at 6 Uranium City area projects (Beaver River, Black Bay, Don Lake, Gulch, Lorado, Smitty) investigating Beaverlodge-type, unconformity-type and basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Refined Energy Corp. is planning an airborne MT geophysical survey and geophysical interpretation of historical data sets at the Dufferin West and Dufferin North projects, investigating for unconformity-type uranium mineralization in the southern Athabasca Basin.

Internal generative exploration funded by Eagle Plains will have a major focus on Cu-Au porphyry and epithermal targets in central and northern BC including airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical surveys at the Theory and Gold Mountain properties (Toodoggone Mining District, Stikine Terrane) and geochemical surveying including gold grain analysis, till geochemistry and prospecting at the Mount Polley West project (Caribou Mining District, Quesnellia Terrane).

Exploration is being conducted and managed by Terralogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC. Field crews have recently completed programs at the Kidd-Star Pb-Zn-Ag Sedimentary Exhalative ("Sedex") prospect (mapping, geochemical survey), Mount Polley West Cu-Au Porphyry prospect (prospecting, geochemical survey), Cook structurally controlled Au prospect (prospecting, mapping), Pine Channel/Shasko unconformity U and structurally controlled Au prospect (Airborne VTEM Plus geophysics), and the Donna intrusion related Au-Ag prospect (mapping, geochemical survey). Analytical and geophysical results are pending for all completed projects.

The presented 2024 exploration overview schedule and proposed work is subject to change.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the "Qualified Person" under N.I. 43-101.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout; Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") was listed on May 24, 2023, and holds a diverse portfolio of royalty assets throughout western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2023 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $38M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Eagle Plains

"C.C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo"

President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Mike Labach at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: mgl@eagleplains.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

