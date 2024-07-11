Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that visible gold has been found in the area of the Company's Crunchy Hill target in southeastern Ecuador. The gold, as shown in figures 1 and 2 below, was found during basic prospecting by one of Aurania's reconnaissance exploration geologists. The source of this gold needs to be confirmed through further investigation including the completion of assays.

The Crunchy Hill target is being investigated following a review of stream sediment samples and other data from specific areas on Aurania's property where there has been indication of gold. Geologists are being sent to the Crunchy Hill area to determine and understand the source of the gold.

In 2019, a scout drilling campaign was conducted at Crunchy Hill and the presence of an epithermal gold system was confirmed. At that time it was decided that Aurania's geology teams would later return to this target for further sampling/fieldwork to determine the location of the heart of the system.

Figure 1: The ragged, irregular nature of the gold flakes suggests proximity to source.



Figure 2: Gold recovery after 2-hour wash test.



In other news, an Anaconda mapping program has been completed in the southern part of Aurania's Awacha porphyry copper target area and exploration teams continue to map the remaining area. An induced polarization geophysical survey is planned for the Kuri-Yawi epithermal gold target.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

