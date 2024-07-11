Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has signed a franchisee for the City of Whitby for its Heal Wellness brand, a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").



"Whitby's is a great location within the Greater Toronto Area for Heal as it continuously drives a steady flow of visitors and commuters to its retail locations. Additionally, Whitby boasts numerous recreational facilities, parks, and fitness centers, attracting a health-conscious demographic that aligns perfectly with the target market for Heals customers. The local economy is robust, with a supportive business environment and a community that embraces new culinary experiences, making it an ideal spot for a thriving acai bowl and smoothie QSR," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.

"As our Happy Belly franchise program attracts franchisees to our brands, we have the ability to deliver accelerated organic growth. Our franchise program has consistently and reliably produced results, and today is yet another example of that successful execution. Heal offers a proven business model that has achieved success across various markets. This model provides franchisees with a blueprint for success, minimizing the risks typically associated with entrepreneurship. Our franchise program empowers franchisees to reach their business goals while upholding the integrity and reputation of our brands."

"We look forward to continuing our accelerated growth both organically with our current brands and inorganically through strategic M&A. The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand exemplifies our ability to execute effectively. As free cash flow from the brand increases, we plan to accelerate our corporate store development schedule with additional growth stemming from our franchise program."

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Shawn Moniz

Founder, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

