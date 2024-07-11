Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment's Commercialization Partner, anu, To Be Showcased at the AgriNovus Indiana QUADRANT Event

Land Betterment Corporation, a Certified B Corporation and environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is pleased to announce that its indoor farming commercialization partner, anu, is one of four start-ups being featured at the upcoming AgriNovus Indiana QUADRANT event being held on July 17th at VisionLoft Stutz in downtown Indianapolis.

Land Betterment's Co-Founder Kirk Taylor, Controller Amanda Kruse and Board member, Jennifer Crandall, Founder and CEO of Safe Food En Route, will also be in attendance. Mr. Taylor will be conducting meetings around Land Betterment's portfolio company, Betterment Harvest, to further AgTech opportunities with industry investors and other industry entrepreneurs.

"The state of Indiana is a leader in Ag innovation, and we are excited that our commercialization partner, anu, is being showcased as one of the best and most innovative solutions for efficient plant growth," commented Kirk Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO of Land Betterment.

QUADRANT which is presented by AgriNovus Indiana aims to bring the four corners of an agbioscience solution together. The venue allows collaboration across multiple disciplines to share ideas and create powerful relationships. At the July 17th QUADRANT event new research that quantifies the agbioscience economy takes a journey to its future and examines Indiana's strengths that will accelerate the sector. To learn more about QUADRANT, click here.

About AgriNovus Indiana

AgriNovus Indiana promotes and accelerates the growth of the agbioscience community. AgriNovus and its stakeholders work every day to make Indiana the home to unparalleled agbioscience talent and innovation. To learn more about AgriNovus Indiana please visit their social channels - Facebook X YouTube Instagram LinkedIn.

About anu

anu (Heliponix, LLC, previously gropod®) is a dedicated health and wellness brand platform, committed to bringing the simplicity and purity of growing fresh produce closer to consumers. Our highly efficient and sustainable Rotary Aeroponics® technology supports a "Nespresso for plants' business model, offering a straightforward and recurring seed pod subscription service to help you cultivate Pure Produce® that not only sets a new standard for nutrition and flavor, but also food safety. Founded by a team of former NASA research engineers from Purdue University, anu is now taking steps to bring these advanced technologies into everyday living spaces and commercial settings, supported by funding from the Purdue University Research Foundation Venture Capital Fund, the National Science Foundation for the development of our computer vision AI, and the State of Indiana Manufacturing Grants to enhance our production capabilities. Anu is aiming to become the largest farm in the world based on the collective yield output of these decentralized systems, without owning any land. Connect with the Company on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About Betterment Harvest

Betterment Harvest, a Land Betterment company, is a sustainable farming company that has up-cycled land that has been previously impacted from prior coal mining and industrial activity. We provide the highest quality of agriculture while providing job opportunities to a region that is in need of sustainable employment. Betterment Harvest is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company with a highly scalable model and the off-take agreements to support its growth plan. Operational footprint spans from Ontario Canada to Perry County Kentucky with over 65 acres of operational CEA. To learn more about Betterment Harvest visit our website - bettermentharvest.com

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Facebook X Instagram and LinkedIn.

