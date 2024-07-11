Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT" or "Northwest"), will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, after the markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

North America (toll free): 1-844-763-8274

Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-647-484-8814

A replay will be available until September 14, 2024, by accessing:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll Free: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 9526679

About Northwest

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at March 31, 2024, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 210 income-producing properties and 17.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

Contacts:

Craig Mitchell, CEO, Craig.Mitchell@nwhreit.com,

Stephanie Karamarkovic, CFO, Stephanie.Karamarkovic@nwhreit.com ,

Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations, Alyssa.Barry@nwhreit.com, investors@nwhreit.com, (416) 366-2000 Ext. 2202

