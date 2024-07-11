Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E

By request of the issuer, as from July 12, 2024, the following instruments listed on OSL Warrants will change market segment to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E. Long name ISIN MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N01 NO0013245514 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N02 NO0013245522 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N03 NO0013245530 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N04 NO0013245548 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N05 NO0013245555 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com