WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
11.07.24
15:37 Uhr
10,875 Euro
-0,020
-0,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
11.07.2024 13:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E

By request of the issuer, as from July 12, 2024, the following instruments
listed on OSL Warrants will change market segment to OSL Leverage Certificates
Extend E. 

Long name             ISIN    
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N01 NO0013245514
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N02 NO0013245522
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N03 NO0013245530
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N04 NO0013245548
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N05 NO0013245555
                       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
