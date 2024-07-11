Biotech investors now have on-demand insights into clinical trial data that can improve investment decisions

BioPharmCatalyst (BPC), a division of Scientist.com, today announced that members with an "Elite" and "Elite Plus" subscription now get full access to Trial Insights, which curates and enriches publicly available data from clinicaltrials.gov and other data sources. Trial Insights creates filterable, customizable dashboards on clinical trial status, sponsors and new medicines, enabling investors to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

"The ability to track drugs throughout their development cycle based on catalyst events not only drives biotech investor decision making, but also helps scientists keep up to date with clinical trials in their research areas," stated John Gagliano, Senior Director, BioPharmCatalyst. "The addition of Trial Insights provides subscribers with real time insight into clinical trial results that were previously difficult and time consuming to gather through publicly available sources."

BPC equips investors in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries with a comprehensive suite of tools for making informed investment decisions. These include an FDA calendar, a PDUFA calendar, an earnings calendar, the latest IPO information and a company's cash database. With Trial Insights, Elite and Elite Plus subscribers can closely monitor ongoing clinical trials being conducted around the world in real time through their existing account.

To access BioPharmCatalyst's investing tools and start a free trial, visit www.biopharmcatalyst.com. To learn more about Trial Insights, visit www.biopharmcatalyst.com/trial-insights.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the world's leading AI-enabled marketplace for scientific research. The marketplace simplifies drug discovery research, saving time and money and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, over 100 biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711495417/en/

Contacts:

Sean Preci

+1 877-644-3044

marketing@scientist.com