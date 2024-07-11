Tata Elxsi and Emerson Inaugurate the Mobility Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Enables Shift Left and Innovation at Speed for the Automotive Industry

BENGALURU, India and AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, the leading global design and technology services company, and global automation company Emerson, today announced the inauguration of the Tata Elxsi + NI Mobility Innovation Centre (TENMIC) in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art centre aims to accelerate automotive innovation with cutting-edge systems, software solutions, and global automotive expertise.

The launch event was hosted by Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO of Tata Elxsi; Ritu Favre, President of the Test and Measurement Business Group at Emerson; and Drita Roggenbuck, VP & GM of the Transportation Business Unit at Emerson.

The event hosted senior technology and R&D leaders of global OEMs, leading automotive suppliers, and semiconductor companies. Their presence highlighted the significance of TENMIC and collaboration of Tata Elxsi and NI in enhancing automotive development and innovation.

The automotive industry is rapidly evolving, with the advent of software-defined vehicles (SDV) and the integration of digital technologies. This transformation demands the speed of innovation to develop, validate and release new features swiftly, all while ensuring reliability, safety, and performance. TENMIC is strategically aligned with these industry trends, enabling OEMs to 'shift left' by validating performance and functionality through a combination of virtual and physical testing well before production. Central to this approach are automation, agility, and the transformative impact of data and AI-led methodologies on the product development lifecycle.

TENMIC brings together advanced technologies and systems from Emerson's Test & Measurement business (formerly NI), combined with Tata Elxsi's deep automotive engineering, data analytics, and digitalisation expertise and solutions. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive automated solutions, including advancements in SDVs, autonomous driving technologies, EV systems and batteries.

"India is emerging as a global hub for next-generation automotive development, with the presence of global R&D centres of the entire mobility ecosystem, from OEMs to silicon vendors. The shift in vehicle E/E architecture, electrification, and connectivity is driving the need for advanced software development and testing capabilities.

Bengaluru, where both Tata Elxsi and Emerson's Test & Measurement business are headquartered in India, offers the combined global expertise of the two companies to the entire world, while enabling proximity to the thriving R&D ecosystem of global OEMs, suppliers, and technology companies in India. Our partnership with Emerson aims to drive innovation, design, and development, leveraging global expertise to create immense value for our clients," said Shaju S., Vice President and Head of Transportation Business Unit at Tata Elxsi.

"Our partnership with Tata Elxsi to establish this mobility innovation centre for the automotive sector will enable rapid advancements in automotive technologies and validation, driving the industry forward and redefining the possibilities within the mobility landscape," said Shitendra Bhattacharya, director of Emerson's Test and Measurement Business in India & ASEAN.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.

It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected vehicle technologies, and software-defined vehicles (SDV), which is supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centres, and offices as well as a global pool of over 13,000 engineers and specialists. For more information, please visit: www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process, and discrete manufacturers optimise operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

