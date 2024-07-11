Family of Late WyoTech Graduate, Jared T. F. Alery, Donates $200,000 in Scholarships to LoveTrades Foundation

The Family of Jared TF Alery, a passionate, successful, CAT Marine Diesel Technician, leaves a legacy for trade-going students at WyoTech to take on a rewarding career like Jared.

LARAMIE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / After choosing to forego the traditional college experience to attend WyoTech in 2012, Jared grew his passion for anything diesel. After graduating with perfect attendance, highest honors, a National Technical Honor Society Member, and a degree in Diesel and Business, he immediately hit the field. Jared worked for NC Machinery, a CAT dealer in the Northwest, where he quickly climbed the ranks. For the last five years, he specifically worked in the Marine Division. Jared passed away in August 2023 and his family felt the best way to honor his memory and allow his Legacy to carry on was to establish a scholarship for WyoTech students at LoveTrades Foundation.

Jared TF Alery

Jared was a September 2013 WyoTech graduate and earned his Associate Degrees in Advanced Diesel and Business Management (ASM).

"We felt supporting the diesel vocation was the perfect path to continue his legacy at the school that provided his expertise," states father David, mother Lisa, and Sister Sydney. "We are starting a $200,000 endowment scholarship through the LoveTrades Foundation directly supporting students pursuing Advanced Diesel and Management degrees."

Pat Altenburg, Executive Director for LoveTrades, says, "The LoveTrades Foundation is pleased to support the Alery family in continuing Jared's Legacy by offering scholarships over the next five years for a program that offers great career potential post-graduation. We look forward to awarding students in partnership with the Alery family who will exemplify the passion, commitment, and integrity Jared demonstrated through his schooling and career."

Jared had a generous heart and compassion, willing to help anyone anytime. "The Alery family is honored to bring those wonderful traits of Jared's to fruition through this scholarship. "We want to encourage young people passionate about diesel to pursue their dreams. This scholarship will provide opportunities and challenge future generations of diesel technicians to be as big-hearted, focused, and successful as Jared."

For more information about The Jared TF Alery Diesel Scholarships, visit https://www.lovetrades.org/

About WyoTech

WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a technical training college founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.

About LoveTrades

Through the generous support of donors nationwide, LoveTrades Foundation can invest in the automotive industry's greatest asset: its future. Each year, the Foundation recognizes outstanding vocational education students from high schools across the country awarding them scholarships to WyoTech. The foundation empowers students to take control of their futures and transform their passion into a career in Automotive, Diesel, Collision & Refinishing, and Welding,

