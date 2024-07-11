Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
ACCESSWIRE
11.07.2024 14:02 Uhr
Carmelina Capital Partners Announces Investment in KVP International

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Carmelina Capital Partners ("Carmelina"), a private investment firm that partners with owner-operators to provide liquidity and accelerate growth, has completed an investment in KVP International, LLC ("KVP" or the "Company"). KVP's long-time CEO and industry veteran, Ken Bowman, will continue to lead the Company's next phase of growth.

KVP HQ

KVP HQ
Exterior photo of KVP global headquarters



Established in 1964 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, KVP is a leading provider of veterinary supplies and small animal wellness solutions to the veterinary industry. The Company leverages its long history as a supply chain and manufacturing expert, combined with a customer-centric focus on service and quality, to be a trusted supplier of animal care products. Current core products include recovery collars, surgical supplies, recovery products and eco-friendly renewables. With the recent move to its new headquarters in McKinney, Texas, the Company has significant capacity and resources to dedicate to innovation and new product development to best serve the veterinary community.

The partnership with Carmelina will enable KVP to continue to build upon its successful history as a pioneer in the veterinary industry. Chief Executive Officer, Ken Bowman, commented, "We are excited to enter this next phase of our growth with the Carmelina team. Their core values and philosophy, as well as their success in helping create growth and value, will be key to our future plans."

In addition to growing and expanding its core product offerings, KVP is actively pursuing add-on acquisitions that are in alignment with its strategic focus and will further strengthen the Company's leadership position in its primary markets.

For more information about KVP, please visit www.kvpvet.com.

ABOUT CARMELINA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Carmelina Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm that partners with exceptional founder-led and family-owned businesses. Carmelina has extensive experience partnering with owner-operators across a broad range of industries to facilitate shareholder liquidity, support rapid growth, and drive accelerated value creation. For more information about Carmelina, please visit www.carmelina.com.

Contact Information

Kevin O'Malley
Managing Partner
kevin@carmelina.com
310-982-6100

Troy Smildzins
Managing Partner
troy@carmelina.com
310-982-6100

SOURCE: Carmelina Capital Partners

