Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - &OR Collective, a Montreal-based zero-waste lifestyle brand that is transforming sustainability standards for fashion through technology and circularity, is proud to announce its partnership with Holt Renfrew's H Project, a platform for consciously designed products that are passionately purposeful. &OR becomes the latest collaborator thanks to the brand's holistic and future-focused techniques and processes that aim to disrupt the fashion industry for the better.

Celebrating the brand's first anniversary, &OR Collective collaborates with H Project by Holt Renfrew with exclusive colourway in signature styles.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10685/216137_4c3e686ff4743aad_001full.jpg

"H Project is dedicated to highlighting beautiful, purposeful products that make a positive impact. &OR Collective's commitment to innovation and sustainability perfectly aligns with our mission," says Alexandra Weston, Vice President, Brand & Creative Strategy at Holt Renfrew. "We are excited to introduce their unique, zero-waste apparel to our customers across Canada."

Entering its first retail partnership with the iconic, Canadian fashion and lifestyle retailer, &OR Collective's seasonless capsule for H Project features elevated pieces that seek to redefine both sustainable production and knitwear. Made using clean, responsible yarns and a zero-waste manufacturing process called technical knitting, this approach significantly reduces cut-off textile waste and enables greater control over production units to limit overproduction, significantly reducing the environmental impact typical of the category. The brand also encourages responsible recycling of garments via their recycling program, The Collective Continuum, in partnership with NYC-based SuperCircle.

To signify the partnership and connect with the Holt Renfrew/H Project consumer, the team introduces an exclusive colourway - Sedona. "Inspired by the earthy, rustic drama of the Arizona desert, the warm and ultra-wearable earthy red tone embodies the serene yet vibrant spirit of its namesake," shared Creative Director Rosa Halpern. The shade will be available in Skirt 01, Tank 01 and Tee 02, offering an elegant twist on the capsule wardrobe heroes.

As a Canadian, women-led brand, Founders Kristen King, Katie Green and Rosa Halpern strive to disrupt the fashion supply chain through a thoughtful, considered, and tech-driven approach to how clothing is designed, manufactured, and disposed of, and at the heart of that mission are elevated, ultra-wearable pieces that fit life's &s and Ors. From sun up to sun down, for coffee on the terrasse and/or two seats at the bar, &OR's pieces are for the modern consumer who seeks ease and effortlessness in everyday dressing.

"After soft-launching last summer with our online store, we couldn't be more honoured to partner with Holt Renfrew and H Project for this first foray into our wholesale business," expressed Kristen King, Founder and Co-CEO. "Building a brand that is approaching sustainability in this holistic and future-focused way requires diligence and grit, and we've seen incredible alignment with the H Project team and the values of the program. We're excited to be able to reach more consumers and tell our brand story and are excited for where this partnership can lead."

The collection will be available at all Holt Renfrew locations nationwide, with a special focus on the Bloor Street and Vancouver locations. The partnership features &OR's anyplace essentials - a seasonless collection of women's apparel that embody the elegance and functionality for which the brand is known.

About &OR Collective

Founded in 2020, &OR Collective is a Montreal-based, women-founded and led lifestyle brand on a mission to redefine sustainable fashion through innovation at every stage of the product life cycle. Thoughtfully designing elevated, timeless, zero-waste garments via technical knitting while diverting waste from landfill via a frictionless recycling program. &OR creates apparel that is timeless and elegant while reducing fashion's footprint on the planet.

About H Project

Since 2013, Holt Renfrew has been consciously curating an assortment of products that are beautifully designed, passionately purposeful, and have unique stories-this curation is H Project. H Project has a dedicated shop space within Holt Renfrew stores and online. H Project does the work for customers by selecting products from around the world with compelling narratives, that support local cultures and communities, that have minimal impact on the environment, and/or positively impact the world by donating to charities. H Project is also a platform for larger awareness and charitable campaigns bringing to light some of the world's most important issues. H Project is led by Alexandra Weston, Holt Renfrew's Vice President, Brand & Creative Strategy. In this role, she focuses on developing dynamic programs to build the brand's culture and reputation. For more information visit H Project online at www.holtrenfrew.com/h-project.

About Holt Renfrew

Holt Renfrew is considered Canada's top fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada's hub for the world's best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company's mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability and diversity and inclusion. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew's offerings via holtrenfrew.com. Holt Renfrew was acquired by the Weston family in 1986 and continues to be privately and Canadian-owned. Visit Holt Renfrew at www.holtrenfrew.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216137

SOURCE: &OR Collective